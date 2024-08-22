Bargain Mansions Host, Tamara Day, Debuts Laid-Back Luxe Furniture Line with Spectra Home

HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamara Day, the celebrated host of Magnolia Network's popular home restoration show Bargain Mansions, is expanding her influence in home design with the launch of her new laid-back luxe furniture line. This highly anticipated collection reflects Day's distinctive approach to blending comfort and elegance, offering stylish solutions for home decor. With many homeowners opting for renovations over new purchases due to high mortgage rates, Day's latest venture provides a fresh opportunity for audiences to elevate their living spaces with affordable, high-quality furniture that complements a variety of interior styles.

The Tamara Day by Spectra Home collection of durable family-friendly upholstery stands up to the everyday treatment from pets and kids. Tamara Day, host of Magnolia Network's popular home restoration show Bargain Mansions, is relaxing on the Nall Sofa and Storage Ottoman, both accented with antique brass corners.

"Viewers often ask where they can find the furniture I use on the show," Day shared. "To help them get the same look I created the Tamara Day by Spectra Home upholstery line. It fits perfectly in the active family spaces I design. It's beautiful, super comfy and comes in easy-care fabrics and leathers. In fact, I've used several pieces on Bargain Mansions and viewers will see much more of it in Season Six premiering this month."

Day grew up on a farm in the Midwest where she learned do-it-yourself hands-on skills from her dad. Her design career blossomed in 2008 when she purchased and renovated a 1980's 5,000- sq.-ft. foreclosure that required a complete makeover to be livable for her and her family. She not only redesigned the house but did most of the work herself. To stay on budget, she shopped estate sales and refashioned furniture to fit her aspirations. Out of this experience, a new brand was born – Tamara Day Design – her interior design, furniture, décor, and lifestyle business.

Day's home renovation attracted the attention of local magazines which led to her TV design career on Bargain Mansions. On the show Day and her crew transform large, old houses that she discovers at bargain prices into dream homes for families to love. While respecting the integrity and history of the homes, she finishes them with timelessly modern furnishings that are elevated in style and attainably priced – perfect for today's busy families.

When asked which was her favorite piece in the collection, Day said, "Picking a favorite is difficult, it's like picking your favorite child. I love how versatile all the pieces are and how they mix and match to make every room feel special. If I had to choose one group though it would be the Sagamore Sofa group because the cool neutral blue tones make it unique yet traditional but then the Nall group with its antique brass corners is a classic choice that fits in a variety of places. It is so hard to choose just one!"

In the highly anticipated Season Six of Bargain Mansions, Day's new seating collection appears in settings from modern to super traditional. The collection of sofas, sectionals, benches, chairs, swivel chairs and ottomans are covered in a mix of neutral and colorful easy-care fabrics and leathers. "It has been a joy to work with Spectra Home to build a collection that is both luxurious and super laid back but also comfortable, casual and truly beautiful," Day concluded.

