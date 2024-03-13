Barge Design Solutions Names Erika Booker New Chief Marketing Officer

Booker, SVP to Lead Marketing and Communications Strategy and Growth Initiatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barge Design Solutions (Barge), an engineering and architecture firm with diverse in-house multidisciplinary practice areas, today announced the promotion of Erika Booker, SVP, to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Barge is rapidly growing and has added new service areas, offices, and capabilities. It is critical that our external marketing and branding transform just as rapidly as we are evolving to meet the demands of the market. This new strategic position is crucial to shaping that message and brand.

Erika Booker, Barge Design Solutions CMO

Having served as the Director of Marketing and Communications since 2022, Booker has exhibited exceptional leadership and contributed to Barge's growth and market vision. With more than two decades of expertise and a deep understanding of the company's brand identity, she is poised to lead the marketing and communications function and reshape Barge's brand to match our capability.

"Erika has been a great addition to our Marketing and Communications team and I'm excited about leveraging her leadership and capability at this crucial moment for Barge," said Bob Higgins, president and CEO of Barge. "At Barge, we are committed to being responsive to the growing needs of our clients and our communities. This requires us to be future-focused, keeping innovation top of mind. Marketing, communications, and branding are pivotal parts of giving a voice to our vision and communicating our commitment to delivering products and services that help our clients and our company achieve their goals."

As CMO, Booker will be responsible for leading and executing the overall marketing and communications strategy of the company, including branding, market positioning, and customer acquisition efforts. She will play a key role in driving growth, fostering innovation, and enhancing the company's reputation with its industry and target markets.

"I am thrilled to embark on the role of CMO at this dynamic juncture in our firm's history," said Booker. "Our focus is steadfastly on fostering a culture of collaboration, authenticity, responsibility, excellence, and service. These are not just ideals but the pillars upon which our success is built. I am deeply committed to ensuring that our values resonate in every market we touch and every project we undertake."

Before joining Barge, Booker held marketing leadership roles at prominent companies in the civil engineering and architecture sectors, including water/wastewater, and transportation. Booker holds a bachelor's degree in business administration/marketing from the University of South Florida and a master's degree in mass communications from Webster University. She is a board member and immediate past president of the Society of Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) Central Florida chapter, and a member of the American Marketing Association and the Association of Proposal Management Professionals.

About Barge Design Solutions

Barge Design Solutions, Inc., is an engineering and architecture firm with diverse, in-house multidisciplinary practice areas. The 500+ employee-owned company serves clients nationwide from multiple U.S. locations. Barge is ranked No. 169 on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) 2023 Top 500 Design Firms list and is a certified Great Place to Work®. Learn more at bargedesign.com and stay connected on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

