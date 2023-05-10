Barge transportation market size to grow by USD 37.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rising crude oil movement by barges to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global barge transportation market size is estimated to grow by USD 37.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Barge transportation market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (dry cargo barge and liquid cargo barge), application (agricultural products, coal and crude petroleum, food and beverage, and chemical and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The dry cargo barge segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in demand from different sectors. The rising global dry cargo capacity will further fuel market growth. The demand for rental dry containers is primarily driven by agricultural growth and the manufacturing of electronics, consumer electronics, textiles, and other bulk products. This demand mainly comes from countries such as China , India , Australia , Russia , the US, Mexico , South Africa , and Brazil , as they have sizeable populations and high demand for commodities. Products such as wheat are mainly transported in dry containers. Therefore, the increasing production of wheat and other non-perishable products is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global barge transportation market.

APAC is estimated to account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing inland trade opportunities. Many countries are improving their inland waterway infrastructure facilities. For instance, the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has continuously improved the safety of inland shipping across India . Moreover, developing countries in APAC rely on inland waterways for domestic trade to improve environmental performance by lowering overall production costs and emitting less carbon dioxide than rail and trucks. These factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Barge transportation market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The rising crude oil movement by barges is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. Barge transportation is convenient, which is leading to an increase in the transportation of crude oil by barge.

Barges can transport large volumes of crude oil at lower costs than pipelines.

In addition, there are numerous tar grains of sand near river basins in North America , which necessitates the use of barges.

, which necessitates the use of barges. Therefore, increasing crude oil movement by barges will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growth opportunities in petrochemical industries is a leading trend in the market.

is a leading trend in the market. The rising demand for petrochemical shipping in the US domestic market is beneficial for the global market.

Many agricultural belts have access to inland waterway systems for transporting products such as pesticides through marine systems such as barges.

The growth of end-user industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging will further drive market growth.

In addition, many barge transportation service providers are increasing the number of tankers in their barge fleets, which will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high entry barrier in the barge transportation market is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. The global inland shipping market is capital-intensive, as inland shipping requires high investments to purchase and maintain inland shipping fleets.

Moreover, fleet maintenance costs are high due to regular activities such as modernization, cleaning, and wages of crews.

All of these factors adversely affect inland waterway transport.

Therefore, high entry barriers to the inland water transportation market will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this barge transportation market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the barge transportation market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the barge transportation market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the barge transportation market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of barge transportation market vendors

Related Reports:

The size of the perishable goods transportation market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,873.75 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (MPS, dairy, fruits and vegetables, and bakery and confectionery) and mode of transportation (air transportation, road transportation, and others).

The size of the rail freight transportation market in Europe is expected to increase by USD 5.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers segmentation by area (international and domestic) and geography (Germany, Poland, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe).

Barge Transportation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 37.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, The Netherlands, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alter Logistics Co., American Commercial Barge Line LLC, Argosy International Inc., Blessey Marine Services Inc., Danser Group, Dubbelman Container Transporten BV, Ergon Inc., Haeger and Schmidt Logistics GmbH, Heartland Barge Management LLC, Ingram Marine Group, Kirby Corp., Livingston International Inc., Marquette Transportation Co. LLC, McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc., neska Container Line BV, Poh Tiong Choon Logistics Ltd., SEACOR Holdings Inc., Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., and Waalhaven Holding BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global barge transportation market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global barge transportation market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Dry cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Dry cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dry cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Dry cargo barge - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dry cargo barge - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Liquid cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Liquid cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Liquid cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Liquid cargo barge - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Liquid cargo barge - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Agricultural products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Agricultural products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Coal and crude petroleum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Coal and crude petroleum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Coal and crude petroleum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Coal and crude petroleum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Coal and crude petroleum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Chemical and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Chemical and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Chemical and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Chemical and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Chemical and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alter Logistics Co.

Exhibit 119: Alter Logistics Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Alter Logistics Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Alter Logistics Co. - Key offerings

12.4 American Commercial Barge Line LLC

Exhibit 122: American Commercial Barge Line LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: American Commercial Barge Line LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: American Commercial Barge Line LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Argosy International Inc.

Exhibit 125: Argosy International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Argosy International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Argosy International Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Blessey Marine Services Inc.

Exhibit 128: Blessey Marine Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Blessey Marine Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Blessey Marine Services Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Dubbelman Container Transporten BV

Exhibit 131: Dubbelman Container Transporten BV - Overview



Exhibit 132: Dubbelman Container Transporten BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Dubbelman Container Transporten BV - Key offerings

12.8 Haeger and Schmidt Logistics GmbH

Exhibit 134: Haeger and Schmidt Logistics GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 135: Haeger and Schmidt Logistics GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Haeger and Schmidt Logistics GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Heartland Barge Management LLC

Exhibit 137: Heartland Barge Management LLC - Overview



Exhibit 138: Heartland Barge Management LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Heartland Barge Management LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Ingram Marine Group

Exhibit 140: Ingram Marine Group - Overview



Exhibit 141: Ingram Marine Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Ingram Marine Group - Key offerings

12.11 Kirby Corp.

Exhibit 143: Kirby Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Kirby Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Kirby Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Kirby Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc.

Exhibit 147: McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 neska Container Line BV

Exhibit 150: neska Container Line BV - Overview



Exhibit 151: neska Container Line BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: neska Container Line BV - Key offerings

12.14 SEACOR Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 153: SEACOR Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: SEACOR Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: SEACOR Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 156: Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 157: Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

12.16 The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Exhibit 159: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Waalhaven Holding BV

Exhibit 164: Waalhaven Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 165: Waalhaven Holding BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Waalhaven Holding BV - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

