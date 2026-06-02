Bargoose Home Textiles' Patented BugStop® Seal Earns Independent Bed Bug Certification from Snell Scientifics in 2026 Hospitality Encasement Line

Women-Owned, GSA-Eligible New York Manufacturer Releases Expanded 2026 Product Guide as Hotel Operators Face $2,000–$10,000 Per-Room Losses From Single Bed Bug Incidents

LYNBROOK, N.Y., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bargoose Home Textiles, Inc., a certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) and GSA-eligible protective bedding supplier to U.S. federal agencies, national hotel groups, and pest control professionals nationwide, today released its 2026 Product Guide. The catalog features the company's patented BugStop® Seal, a zipper-closure technology engineered to eliminate the most common failure point in competitive mattress encasements, across a full line of certified bed bug proof, waterproof, and allergen-barrier bedding protection systems.

Bed bug certification testing for the BedBug Solution® encasement line was conducted by Snell Scientifics, LLC, an independent entomological testing laboratory. Full test documentation is available to qualified buyers on request.

"Protecting mattresses is protecting margins," said Diane Rattner, President of Bargoose Home Textiles. "A single bed bug incident in a hotel room costs operators between $2,000 and $10,000 once you factor in remediation, pulled inventory, refunds, and the reviews that follow. Our BugStop® Seal is patented because no other encasement closes the zipper gap the way ours does and Snell Scientifics has the data to prove it."

The 2026 guide is anchored by four product programs:

BedBug Solution® Zippered Mattress Encasements : Three-tier line covering 6"-16" mattress depths, including the flagship Elite (six-sided certified bed bug proof, waterproof urethane barrier, breathable stretch-knit surface) and Stretch-To-Fit Hybrid encasements for 9–12" and 12–16" depths. Machine Washable. Lifetime limited warranty.

: Three-tier line covering 6"-16" mattress depths, including the flagship Elite (six-sided certified bed bug proof, waterproof urethane barrier, breathable stretch-knit surface) and Stretch-To-Fit Hybrid encasements for 9–12" and 12–16" depths. Machine Washable. Lifetime limited warranty. 6-Gauge and 3-Gauge Vinyl Mattress Protectors : Heavyweight institutional-grade and standard-weight options with electronically sealed seams, antimicrobial treatment, and wipe-clean surfaces that eliminate laundering on routine turnovers.

: Heavyweight institutional-grade and standard-weight options with electronically sealed seams, antimicrobial treatment, and wipe-clean surfaces that eliminate laundering on routine turnovers. 3-Ply Quilted and 4-Ply Microfiber Waterproof Mattress Pads : Triple- and quadruple-layer constructions for full fluid containment and commercial laundering durability, available in anchor band and fully fitted styles up to 16" depth.

: Triple- and quadruple-layer constructions for full fluid containment and commercial laundering durability, available in anchor band and fully fitted styles up to 16" depth. CleanAir® and 6-Gauge Vinyl Pillow Protection: CleanAir® zippered pillow protectors with allergen, dust mite, and bed bug bite barrier protection, plus a complete commercial hospitality pillow cover program.

The catalog also includes a complete sleeper sofa protection system, enabling operators to standardize protection across every bedding asset on property.

Media and Procurement Inquiries: Diane Rattner and Daniel Lorig are available for interviews on hospitality bed bug liability, hotel procurement, and supplier diversity sourcing.

Download the 2026 Bargoose Product Guide: https://bargoosebedding.com/pages/2026-product-guide

About Bargoose Home Textiles, Inc.

Bargoose Home Textiles, Inc. is a Lynbrook, New York based certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), Family Operated, designing hospitality bedding protection systems trusted by U.S. federal agencies, national hotel groups, pest control professionals, municipalities, and short-term rentals nationwide. The company is GSA-eligible with domestic manufacturing options. BugStop® and CleanAir® are registered trademarks of Bargoose Home Textiles, Inc.

SOURCE Bargoose Home Textiles