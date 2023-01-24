Bariatric Lift Global Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Obesity Worldwide Fuels Sector

Jan 24, 2023, 07:20 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bariatric Lift Market Research Report by Product (1000-lbs and 500-lbs), Application, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bariatric Lift Market size was estimated at USD 81.22 million in 2022, USD 86.13 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% to reach USD 131.28 million by 2030.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Obese Population Worldwide
- Government Initiatives for Home Healthcare Settings
- Ease of Operation and Time-Consuming Procedures
Restraints
- High Costs of Products
Opportunities
- Ongoing Advancements in Bariatric Lifts
- Adoption to Improve Patient Care Across Healthcare Settings
Challenges
- Lack of Training to Handle Obese Patients
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage::
- Based on Product, the market is studied across 1000-lbs and 500-lbs.
- Based on Application, the market is studied across Clinic Use, Hospital Use, and Household.
- Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Bariatric Lift Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Bariatric Lift Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Bariatric Lift Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation
5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Bariatric Lift Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Bariatric Lift Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Bariatric Lift Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Bariatric Lift Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Bariatric Lift Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Bariatric Lift Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Bariatric Lift Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Bariatric Lift Market, by Product
7. Bariatric Lift Market, by Application
8. Americas Bariatric Lift Market
9. Asia-Pacific Bariatric Lift Market
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Bariatric Lift Market
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Usability Profiles
13. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Apex Medical Corp.
- Arjo Inc.
- Bestcare
- Gillespie Corporation
- Guldmann, Inc.
- Hill-Rom Services, Inc.
- Human Care HC AB by CareMetx, LLC
- Invacare Corporation
- IPRS Mediquipe Limited
- Joerns Healthcare, LLC
- Pelican Manufacturing Pty Ltd.
- Savaria Corp.
- Stryker Corporation
- The Betty Mills Company, Inc.
- Vancare, Inc.
- Vitality Medical, Inc.
