Bariatric Surgery vs GLP-1 Medications like Ozempic or Mounjaro: Bariatric Surgeon Dr. David G. Davtyan of Weight Loss Surgery Los Angeles Weighs In on Real-World Results

Dr. David G. Davtyan of Weight Loss Surgery Los Angeles discusses how bariatric surgery continues to outperform GLP-1 medications in achieving long-term, sustainable weight loss. The release educates patients on personalized treatment options and the importance of expert evaluation before choosing a weight loss strategy.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the surge in popularity of weight loss injections, such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound, many patients seeking to lose weight are wondering whether these drugs can replace weight loss surgery. According to Dr. David G. Davtyan, founder of The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles, the answer depends on each patient's medical profile — but long-term data continue to favor surgery for durable, transformative results.

"GLP-1 medications have been an exciting development for people struggling with diabetes and obesity," said Dr. Davtyan. "However, from the standpoint of durability and the extent of the weight loss, bariatric surgery remains the most effective and longer-lasting treatment. It's not only about weight loss — surgery also improves metabolism, long-term diabetes remission, and reduction of cardiac, renal and other co-morbidities."

Recent studies comparing bariatric surgery to GLP-1 medications show that patients who underwent surgical procedures lost up to five times more body weight after two years than those on medication alone. Bariatric surgery also delivers profound metabolic benefits beyond appetite suppression, often leading to remission of type 2 diabetes, improved cardiovascular health, and better long-term disease management.

Dr. Davtyan emphasizes that GLP-1 medications and bariatric surgery are not competitors but complementary tools in the fight against obesity. "Some patients may use medications to prepare for surgery or to maintain results afterward," he explained. "But it's crucial for patients to undergo a full evaluation by an experienced bariatric specialist before deciding which path to take."

At the Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles, Dr. Davtyan and his team provide personalized evaluations to help patients choose the most appropriate treatment for their needs, whether surgical or non-surgical. The practice serves patients throughout Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Inland Empire, offering advanced procedures such as gastric sleeve, gastric band, and revision surgeries — all performed with an emphasis on safety, compassion, and long-term success.

"Every patient deserves a personalized plan," added Dr. Davtyan. "Our goal is to give them the best chance at sustainable weight loss and better health — not just a temporary fix."

Dr. Davtyan is a Board Certified Bariatric Surgeon. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), Fellow of the International College of Surgeons (FICS), and Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (FASMBS), the society that represents surgeons dedicated to metabolic and bariatric surgery who treat individuals affected by obesity and isolated diseases. With a distinguished career spanning three decades, Dr. Davtyan has treated thousands of patients with exceptional outcomes, helping them achieve long-term weight loss success. His practice, The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles, serves patients in Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Inland Empire, offering a range of weight loss surgery options tailored to each individual's needs.

