Barilla® and Tennis Star Coco Gauff are Serving Love Together during America's Biggest Tennis Tournament

When Coco serves love, Barilla serves love, giving away zero additive Barilla Chickpea and Red Lentil pasta in celebration and a chance to win a year's worth of free groceries

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barilla, the world's leading pasta maker who's helped gather people around the table for 145 years, believes sharing a quality pasta dish together is the ultimate sign of love. This August, Barilla and their longstanding partner, tennis phenom, Coco Gauff, will spread love nationwide with Barilla pasta during America's biggest tennis tournament.

The Food Bank for New York City Logo Barilla® and tennis star Coco Gauff serve love during America’s biggest tennis tournament. Barilla® and tennis star Coco Gauff serve love during America’s biggest tennis tournament

In tennis, love means zero, which is the perfect complement to Barilla's Chickpea and Red Lentil pastas, which are made with one ingredient and zero additives. During the opening days of the tennis tournament, when Coco is serving love, Barilla will serve love by giving away pasta meal kits packed with everything a pasta enthusiast needs to enjoy a delicious, protein-rich meal.

"As an athlete, pasta is a staple in my diet as it provides the balanced nutrition and functional fuel I need on and off the court," said Coco Gauff. "I'm excited about the work Barilla and I are doing to bring quality food choices to dinner tables – especially Barilla's one ingredient Chickpea and Red Lentil pastas. Whether you're an athlete or a pasta lover, I think you'll find Barilla's alternative pasta as a tasty and enjoyable addition to your cooking lineup."

Pasta and tennis fans should visit BarillaServingLove.com from Aug 23 – 30 to enter for a chance to win a meal kit complete with Barilla Chickpea and Red Lentil pasta, recipe cards to help inspire pasta fans' creativity in the kitchen, and a grocery delivery gift card to purchase ingredients. One person will also have a chance to win the grand prize: a year's worth of free groceries.

"In today's economy and hustle of everyday life, we want to make it easier for our consumers to gather around the table for a nutritious meal," says Angela Cotter, U.S. Pasta Marketing Director, Barilla. "When life gets busy and people start to look to shake up their weeknight meal rotation, Barilla Chickpea and Red Lentil pastas are an easy option for creative, versatile meals that everyone can feel good about."

Consumers are increasingly conscious about what is in the foods they eat. They may not know everything that's on the label, but they do care that the ingredients are simple and recognizable. With a growing interest in gut health, shoppers are becoming more conscious about what makes up the foods they eat. However, additives can often hide in plain sight. Unlike other alt-pasta brands, Barilla Chickpea and Red Lentil pastas are made with one simple ingredient – just chickpea or red lentil flour – providing a good source of protein made without additives, like xanthan gum.

Barilla Chickpea and Red Lentil pastas are certified gluten free, vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified to deliver the simple, high-quality product you expect from Barilla. You can find them at Kroger, Meijer, Shoprite, and coming soon to Albertsons later this summer, for a suggested retail price of $3.49.

Be sure to follow @BarillaUS and @CocoGauff on Instagram as America's biggest tournament gets underway. And to serve even more love, Barilla will be making a donation to Food Bank For New York City after the tournament as well.

To receive love, pasta and tennis fans should visit Barillaservinglove.com for more information on how to enter and win!

About Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com . For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com ; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

About the Food Bank for New York City

Driven by our mission to empower every New Yorker to achieve food security for good, we harness the collective power of our network of food providers, partners, and volunteers to activate the right resources, supports, and expertise across the five boroughs. Our work with more than 800 soup kitchens, food pantries, and campus partners provides immediate and reliable access to food and nutrition education, while our economic empowerment programs give people the tools and know-how to improve their financial wellness. Community by community, we work together to make progress on a more hopeful, dignified, and equitable future for all. To learn more about our impact or get involved, visit foodbanknyc.org.

Media Contacts:

Brooke Kovanda

[email protected]

Kyle Sharick

[email protected]

SOURCE Barilla America Inc.