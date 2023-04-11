Barilla® Chickpea and Red Lentil Pastas Add Plant-Based Protein to Recipes from eMeals

Five New Pasta Varieties Take Center Stage in eMeals' Latest Bonus Collection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If it's true that all you need is love and pasta (and of course it is!), it's also true that every new pasta recipe is a cause for celebration. That means the new Pasta Night Meets Plant-Based Protein recipe collection from eMeals, America's leading meal planning service, and Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, gives you nine fresh reasons to rejoice – each of them made using either Barilla chickpea or Barilla red lentil pastas. The chickpea pasta has 21 grams of plant protein per 3.5 oz serving, while the red lentil pasta has 25 grams of plant protein per 3.5 oz serving.

New pasta pleasures: Available free on eMeals' Pasta Night Meets Plant-Based Protein landing page or in the Bonus Collection section of the eMeals app for subscribers, the list includes nine easy-cook hot recipes made with five Barilla chickpea and red lentil pasta varieties. Options range from Ricotta Burst Tomato Pasta (Barilla Chickpea Spaghetti tossed in a ricotta cheese sauce and topped with a burst grape tomato mixture and roasted almonds) to a vegetable-laden Pesto Pasta Primavera (Barilla Red Lentil Rotini dressed with broccoli, carrots, zucchini, and Barilla Creamy Genovese Pesto Sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese) – plus seven other recipes providing an additional week's worth of pasta bliss.

Plant protein: Whether you're adding more plant-based foods to your diet, looking for alternative proteins, or just seeking new ways to enjoy your favorite comfort food, Barilla chickpea and red lentil pastas fill the bill. All varieties are made with just one ingredient – either 100% chickpea or 100% red lentil flour. They're also certified gluten-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project Verified; produced on a dedicated gluten-free line; and contain no additives such as xanthan gum.

Shop in a snap: No need to waste time scribbling a shopping list (and likely forgetting an ingredient you need)! Simply select the recipes you want to make, and eMeals generates a digital list enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering with Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the landing page.

Here's the (meal) plan: Every dinner plan created by eMeals' meal planning service has the same easy-cook, easy-shop features as the Barilla special collection, saving hours of "what should I serve tonight?" worry as well as excessive time in the kitchen. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating, Low Calorie, Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian, and more), plus Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality. The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with select ingredients, to contribute to a better present and future. Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com .

For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com ; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople. To learn more: www.barillagroup.com ; Twitter: @barillagroup

