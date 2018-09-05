Barilla® Debuts Latest Innovation with One-Ingredient Legume Pastas

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As food trends continue to shift toward plant-based diets, and protein is an increasingly important factor for health-conscious people, the legume segment has seen expansion in all areas of food and beverage, including dry pasta.

The new legume pastas from Barilla come in four varieties, each featuring only one ingredient - either chickpeas or red lentils - plus the nutrition benefits of legumes.

Inspired by these shifting trends, Barilla announces today the launch of its latest innovation – a line of one-ingredient legume pastas. Made with just chickpeas or red lentils, Barilla leveraged its more than 140 years of experience to create a pasta with a deliciously unique taste and "al dente" texture, along with the nutrition benefits of legumes – providing a good source of plant-based protein and excellent source of fiber.

"At Barilla, we only have one way of doing business: 'Good for You, Good for the Planet' (GYGP). This means constantly innovating and improving our products to provide people with high-quality foods that are healthy, sourced from responsible supply chains, and inspired by the Italian lifestyle and Mediterranean Diet," says Jean-Pierre Comte, President of Barilla Americas. "We're very proud of this innovation because it was not only inspired by the needs and wants of our consumers, but also our greater GYGP mission."

The latest offering from Barilla is available in four varieties featuring just one simple ingredient - Red Lentil Rotini, Red Lentil Penne, Chickpea Rotini and Chickpea Casarecce - all of which are certified gluten free, Non-GMO Project Verified and meet the standards people have come to expect from Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta.

The pastas retail for $2.99 each and can be found at Amazon.com and select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.Barilla.com/Legume.

About the Barilla Group



Founded 140 years ago in Parma out of a shop that made bread and pasta, Barilla is today among the top Italian food groups: world leader in the markets of pasta and ready-to-use sauces in continental Europe, bakery products in Italy, and the crisp bread business in Scandinavia. The Barilla Group owns 28 production sites (14 in Italy and 14 abroad) and exports to more than 100 countries. Every year, its plants turn out around 1,700,000 tons of food products that are consumed on tables all over the world, under the following brand names: Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina e Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla.

When the first shop opened in 1877, Pietro Barilla focused on making good food. Today, this has evolved into a unique way of doing business for the Barilla Group: "Good for You, Good for the Planet."

"Good for You" means constantly improving our products, motivating people to adopt healthy lifestyles and improving food access and social inclusion. "Good for the Planet" means promoting sustainable supply chains and reducing the amount of CO2 we emit and water we consume during production.

For more information, please visit: www.barillagroup.com

