Barilla® Introduces One-Ingredient Chickpea Spaghetti

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, is expanding its Legume pasta line with Chickpea Spaghetti. Like the rest of the Barilla Legume pasta line, Barilla's Chickpea Spaghetti is made entirely from one simple ingredient, in this case Chickpea flour.

Barilla Chickpea Spaghetti Product Shot

This classic long, golden strand of pasta is a favorite around the world and pairs well with simple tomato or olive oil-based sauce, as well as chunky vegetables or a hearty meat sauce. Barilla's Legume features pasta shapes ranging from spaghetti to penne to rotini. All of the Barilla Legume pastas are certified gluten free and non-GMO Project Verified, giving all pasta lovers the opportunity to add variety to their meals by easily swapping in legume pasta as a foundation for a range of dishes.

"We're always listening to shoppers and are excited to bring them another way to enjoy Barilla Legume Pasta with the addition of Chickpea Spaghetti," said Jean-Pierre Comte, President of Barilla Americas. "Spaghetti is a beloved, sought-after cut, so adding it to our Legume offerings was a natural next step. The addition of a long-cut Chickpea pasta allows pasta lovers to have more creativity with their meals and recipes with a delicious taste and 'al dente' texture."

Barilla leveraged its more than 140 years of expertise to create legume pasta with only one ingredient – chickpeas or red lentils. Barilla Chickpea Spaghetti offers a delicious taste, while providing a good source of protein (11g per serving) and an excellent source of fiber (8g of dietary fiber).

Barilla Legume pasta is available in five different cuts: Chickpea Spaghetti, Chickpea Rotini, Red Lentil Spaghetti, Red Lentil Penne and Red Lentil Rotini. While prices differ per retailer, all varieties have a suggested retail price of $2.99. Chickpea Spaghetti will be available in most major retailers nationwide and at Amazon.com starting this October alongside Barilla's other Legume pastas. For a specific retailer near you, visit the product locator at www.Barilla.com.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family company, not listed on the stock exchange, chaired by brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather, Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Now, Barilla is famous in Italy and throughout the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Vero Gusto, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello and Cucina Barilla – it promotes a tasty, joyful and healthy diet, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his store more than 140 years ago, his overriding aim was to make good food. Today, that principle has become Barilla's way of doing business: "Good for You, Good for the Planet," a slogan that expresses the daily commitment of the over 8,000 people who work for the company, and of a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

"Good for You" means constantly improving the product offering, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and facilitating people's access to food.

"Good for the Planet" means promoting sustainable supply chains and reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption.

To learn more: www.barillagroup.com ; Twitter: @barillagroup

