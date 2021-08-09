Barilla® Partners with Be My Eyes to Share Pasta Knowledge and Insights with the Visually Impaired Across the U.S.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Barilla®, the world's leading pasta producer, announced a new partnership with Be My Eyes, an innovative app that provides real-time video assistance for individuals who are blind and visually impaired. Beginning today, a team of Barilla "Pasta Professionals" will field calls from the Specialized Help section of Be My Eyes' iOS and Android apps to support those who are cooking delicious pasta at home. Whether you are wondering how long to cook Barilla Bucatini to ensure it is al dente for a Carbonara recipe or picking the perfect Barilla sauce to make a Bolognese, the pasta experts can answer queries around package labels, basic cooking instructions, product availability and more on weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. Central time.

"Access to good, nutritious food and educational resources to create healthy meals is fundamental to who we are," said Laura Birk, Vice President of Human Resources, Barilla Americas. "Barilla is honored to be the first food company to partner with Be My Eyes and join their inspiring efforts to make the world more accessible for blind and low-vision people each and every day."

Barilla will be the first food and beverage company to join a number of other major technology and consumer brands connecting with the blindness community through Be My Eyes.

"Food insecurity is probably the most important single issue for the blind community," said Be My Eyes Vice President, Will Butler. "Barilla is leading the way and ensuring that the visually impaired have access to all the information they need about what they're putting in their bodies. For that, we truly applaud them."

Now with more than 5 million users and a growing family of company partners, Be My Eyes is the largest blindness support platform in the world – with nearly 5 million volunteers on call at all times to assist those who need an extra pair of eyes at short notice.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family company, not listed on the stock exchange, chaired by brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather, Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma, Italy in 1877. Now, Barilla has become one of the world's most esteemed food companies and is recognized worldwide for its high-quality food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello and Cucina Barilla – it creates joyful, wholesome and honest food, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his store more than 140 years ago, his ultimate goal was to make good food. Today, that principle has become Barilla's way of doing business: "Good for You, Good for the Planet," a motto that expresses the daily commitment of over 8,000 people who work for the company, and of a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

"Good for You" means constantly improving the product offering, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and facilitating people's access to food. "Good for the Planet" means promoting sustainable supply chains and reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption.

About Be My Eyes

Be My Eyes is a global community that connects people who are blind or have low vision with sighted volunteers or company representatives. On the app, volunteers assist blind and low-vision users through a live video connection and work together to tackle challenges and handle a wide range of tasks. With the Specialized Help feature, blind and low-vision users can connect with company representatives for accessible customer support. The app harnesses the power of generosity, technology, and human connection to help blind and low-vision people lead more independent lives. Be My Eyes is accessible in more than 150 countries worldwide and in over 180 languages. The app is free and available for both iOS and Android.

