Barilla® Pasta Stars in 9 Family-Friendly Recipes for Easy Weeknight Dinners

Newest eMeals Bonus Collection Features Diverse Dishes Made with 9 Pasta Shapes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's 5 pm, you need to get dinner on the table ASAP, and your family loves pasta but is tired of spaghetti and meatballs: what to do? eMeals, America's leading meal planning service, and Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, come to the rescue with Easy Weeknight Pasta Favorites – a free collection of nine recipes ideal for busy nights, picky eaters and feeding your family's pasta cravings.

Available immediately on eMeals' Easy Weeknight Pasta Favorites landing page or in the Bonus Collection section of the eMeals app for subscribers, the new collection features nine of the Barilla Classic Blue Box pasta shapes that have helped make the Barilla brand a staple in household pantries for over 145 years. Recipes include:

Spaghetti Puttanesca, made with Barilla Spaghetti

made with Barilla Spaghetti Roasted Fall Vegetables and Penne, made with Barilla Penne

made with Barilla Penne Roasted Butternut Squash, Pancetta and Broccoli Pasta, made with Barilla Fettuccine

made with Barilla Fettuccine Shrimp in Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce, made with Barilla Thin Spaghetti

made with Barilla Thin Spaghetti Meatball and Veggie Soup, made with Barilla Elbows

made with Barilla Elbows Pumpkin Seed Crusted Chicken with Garlic Pasta, made with Barilla Angel Hair Pasta

made with Barilla Angel Hair Pasta Rotini with Spicy Sausage and Sweet Potatoes, made with Barilla Rotini

made with Barilla Rotini Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce, made with Barilla Rigatoni

made with Barilla Rigatoni Linguini with Clams and Braised Chard, made with Barilla Linguine

All Barilla Classic Blue Box pasta is made with non-GMO ingredients, and all recipes in the collection are one-click-shoppable from major retailers for seamless online grocery ordering or easy in-store shopping.

The Easy Weeknight Pasta Favorites Collection is part of eMeals' weekly meal planning service, which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more. Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available here.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates for tasty, hearty and nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

