Barilla Pasta World Championship Heads To Paris For First Time

Fourteen chefs will face off for this year's "Art of Pasta" themed competition

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barilla is holding its eighth annual Pasta World Championship at the famed Pavillon Cambon Capucines in Paris, Oct. 10-11, marking the first time the Italian family-owned food company will be hosting its flagship competition outside of its home country.

As a global company committed to igniting passion for pasta everywhere, Barilla felt compelled to take the competition outside of Italy this year, and Paris quickly emerged as the obvious choice for host city. Renowned for its gastronomy and art, Paris naturally fit with the 2019 Championship theme, "The Art of Pasta," which aims to celebrate the meticulously crafted balance of taste, beauty and design that goes into creating a truly masterful pasta dish. In addition to its cultural relevance, Paris was also a top choice to mark the 50th anniversary of Barilla France this year.

The theme of artistry will be infused into every aspect of the event. With the help of Italian illustrator Olimpia Zagnoli, who created a special edition Spaghetti Nº5 Barilla Blue Box for the 2018 Pasta World Championship, Pavillon Cambon Capucines will be temporarily transformed into a modern gallery where a diverse array of artists will gather to share their interpretations of pasta through their medium of choice. There will also be cooking demonstrations, discussion panels and musical performances.

On Oct. 10, fourteen young chefs, representing 14 different countries, will come together to face off and create their own signature pasta dishes in the initial challenge of the competition titled, "The Masterpiece." From there, eight contestants will be selected to advance to the second trial titled, "The White Canvas," which will require them to make a pasta dish using specific ingredients determined by Barilla Chefs. Only three chefs will be chosen to compete in the Grand Finale on Oct. 11, during which they will have the opportunity to fine-tune and perfect their original signature dish. The winner of that round will go home with the coveted title of Master of Pasta.

In keeping with this year's theme, a panel of five judges will assess each pasta dish as a work of art, evaluating its overall level of craftsmanship. The 2019 judges are: Barilla Brand Ambassador and Michelin-starred chef Davide Oldani; Simone Zanoni, head chef at Le George in Paris; Amandine Chaignot, former executive chef at the Rosewood London Hotel; Ashley Alexander, Australian food photographer and content creator; and Paola Navone, Italian architect, product designer, interior decorator and art director.

French journalist and TV host Stéphane Rotenberg will serve as the Master of Ceremony for the event and Italian chef Lorenzo Cogo, owner of EL Coq Restaurant in Vicenza and the youngest Michelin-starred chef in Italy, will act as Master of Gastronomy.

For this year's Pasta World Championship, Barilla is also proud to be partnering with Parabere Forum, an independent, international nonprofit platform dedicated to empowering women in hospitality.

For more information about the 2019 Pasta World Championship, including a full list of participating chefs and a detailed schedule of events, visit: www.pastaworldchampionship.com.

The Barilla Group

Barilla is a family company, not listed on the stock exchange, chaired by brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather, Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Now, Barilla, is famous in Italy and throughout the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brand – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harry's, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello and Cucina Barilla – it promotes a tasty, joyful and healthy diet, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his store more than 140 years ago, his overriding aim was to make good food. Today, that principle has become Barilla's way of doing business: "Good for You, Good for the Planet," a slogan that expresses the daily commitment of over 8,000 people who work for the company, and of a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

"Good for You" means constantly improving the product offering, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and facilitating people's access to food. "Good for the Planet" means promoting sustainable supply chains and reducing CO 2 emissions and water consumption.

For more information, please visit: www.barillagroup.com

