Barilla® Reformulates Protein+™ Line

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barilla is offering a new and improved Protein+™ line, now made entirely with 100% plant-based ingredients, specifically semolina durum wheat mixed with protein from lentils, chickpeas and peas. As today's consumers are increasingly looking for plant-based products, Barilla identified a delicious new recipe that removes the egg whites from the formula, while maintaining the same great taste and "al dente" texture of traditional semolina pasta.

Barilla Protein+ comes in seven varieties

The reformulation of Protein+ can complement a variety of lifestyles, including those that are vegan or are simply looking to incorporate more protein and fiber into their diet. The new formula now includes shorter cook times to achieve al dente perfection for all seven varieties: Spaghetti, Angel Hair, Thin Spaghetti, Farfalle, Penne, Elbows and Rotini.

"We are always monitoring trends and looking to offer products that fit our consumers' needs, and in this case, we focused on those that lead a completely plant-based lifestyle, but want more protein," said Jean-Pierre Comte, President of Barilla Americas. "The Protein+ reformulation is a perfect example of our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing pasta products that are made from simple, healthy ingredients."

Barilla Protein+ includes the same amount of protein per serving (10g/2oz serving) as before, now just derived from 100 percent plant-based sources. It is also a good source of iron, thiamin, folic acid, riboflavin and niacin, and is non-GMO project certified, vegan-certified and kosher.

Barilla Protein+ is available nationally at most major and independent supermarkets and can also be found on Amazon.com.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family company, not listed on the stock exchange, chaired by brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather, Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Now, Barilla is famous in Italy and throughout the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Vero Gusto, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello and Cucina Barilla – it promotes a tasty, joyful and healthy diet, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his store more than 140 years ago, his overriding aim was to make good food. Today, that principle has become Barilla's way of doing business: "Good for You, Good for the Planet," a slogan that expresses the daily commitment of the over 8,000 people who work for the company, and of a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

"Good for You" means constantly improving the product offering, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and facilitating people's access to food. "Good for the Planet" means promoting sustainable supply chains and reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption.

To learn more: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup

Media Contacts:

Shelby Montgomery

Shelby.Montgomery@edelman.com

Stephanie Garris

Stephanie.Garris@Barilla.com

SOURCE Barilla Group

Related Links

http://www.barillagroup.com

