Barings Backs the Combination of Loftware and NiceLabel

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading financial services firms, today announced that it has served as Lead Arranger and sole lender of a senior secured credit facility to support the combination of Loftware and NiceLabel. Loftware, Inc., the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions and a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, completed a strategic combination with NiceLabel, a leading developer of label management systems. The combination offers customers and partners an expanded choice of labeling and artwork management solutions, while providing enhanced capabilities and the benefits of greater investment in cloud-based solutions and technologies. Loftware and NiceLabel together bring 60 years of combined expertise in solving labeling challenges for companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries around the globe.

"We are excited about the combination of Loftware and NiceLabel and look forward to supporting the company's next chapter of growth," said David Belluck, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "The two companies have respected each other for many years. Both management teams have built market leaders in their respective geographies and market segments and we believe the combination will significantly enhance their product and service offerings in the future." Mr. Belluck also noted that "Barings' flexible capital solutions and cross-border capabilities were ideal to quickly effect the strategic goals of Loftware, NiceLabel and Riverside Partners with this transaction."

"Barings is thrilled to continue supporting this exceptional, market leading platform," said L. Max McEwen, Managing Director at Barings. Barings became the Lead Arranger and sole lender to Loftware in March of 2018, when Loftware recapitalized its debt facilities to acquire UK-based, GAP Systems.

About Barings

Barings is a $345 billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2020

Barings Global Private Finance is a 60+ investment team globally, with a 40-year track record of successfully financing middle-market buyouts, acquisitions, and recapitalizations. With product capabilities that range from traditional senior debt to bespoke junior capital securities, and hold sizes of €200 million+, Barings is focused on providing capital solutions that help our private equity clients complete their deal on time and as expected. Our long-term commitment to the asset class, local origination in each region, consistent team, and broad range of investment capabilities, are designed to provide investors an absolute spread premium to broadly syndicated loans as well as an attractive risk-adjusted return potential.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global market leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions with more than 5,000 customers in over 100 countries. Loftware offers the industry's most comprehensive digital platform, which includes on premise and cloud-based solutions for large enterprises challenged with managing and printing complex labeling, artwork and packaging. Loftware's solutions integrate with SAP®, Oracle®, and other enterprise applications while leveraging content management and business rules to dynamically address complex requirements. With Loftware, global companies are uniquely able to meet regulatory mandates, mitigate risk, reduce complexity, ensure traceability, and optimize costs as they meet customer-specific, brand, regional, and regulatory requirements with unprecedented speed and agility.

About NiceLabel

Established in 1993, NiceLabel is a leading global developer of label design software and label management systems that help companies of all sizes improve the quality, speed and efficiency of their labeling, while reducing cost. With the help of its label management systems, organizations are able to digitally transform their entire labeling process, from design to printing to label management. The result is a leaner, more agile operation that enables companies to respond more quickly to changing market conditions and requirements, get products to market faster and compete more effectively in the sectors where they do business. Through its headquarters in the EU (Slovenia) and global offices in Germany, USA, Singapore and China, NiceLabel serves and supports its clients around the world with technology at the forefront of market demand.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

