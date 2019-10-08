Barings Completes Final Close of Global Real Assets Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading financial services firms, announced today the final close of Barings Global Real Assets Fund ("BGRAF"). BGRAF closed with more than $235 million in commitments from institutional investors from the U.S. and Asia, including public and private pensions, insurers, family offices and registered investment advisors.

BGRAF is Barings' first commingled fund to invest alongside third party general partners in natural resources, and infrastructure assets and businesses. The fund's strategy is to target unique real assets co-investments and secondaries, as well as primary funds from specialist general partners.

"Barings Global Real Assets Fund utilizes our industry expertise and global network of relationships to deploy capital into a dynamic segment of the alternative investment universe," said Rick Spencer, Head of Barings' Funds & Co-Investments team. "We appreciate the strong interest we've seen from investors and look forward to supporting our partners in the development and management of a unique portfolio."

Barings' Funds & Co-Investments provides customized portfolios of traditional private equity and real assets in partnership with investors through integrated portfolio management and global access to a broad spectrum of third-party primary fund, co-investment and secondary market opportunities.

