Barings Expands Asia Pacific Operations to Singapore

Barings Chairman and CEO Mike Freno said, "Asia Pacific is an important growth engine for Barings and a full presence in Singapore will serve as an important gateway to additional Southeast Asia investment opportunities to help us better serve our existing clients, and build new client relationships."

"I am excited to be leading the establishment of our new Southeast Asia hub in Singapore," said Lim. "The office will provide us more direct access to Singapore banking institutions and institutional investors, as well as highly skilled local talent. Importantly, it enhances our investment research by putting us closer to the companies that we invest in across our funds."

Initially there will be four investment professionals and three non-investment professionals with plans to expand in the coming years.

"We are incredibly excited about writing a new chapter in the region with the opening of our Singapore office which will serve as a hub for our Southeast Asian business," said Duncan Robertson, Barings Head of Asia Pacific and Head of Global Business Development. "Having one of our key regional investment teams located in Singapore will enhance our level of interaction and engagement with the local investor community. This will provide a strong foundation for continued growth in the region."

About Barings

Barings is a $354+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com .

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2020

