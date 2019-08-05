Barings Hires Russell and Bryant to Lead New Institutional Solutions Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading financial services firms, today announced that it has hired Stewart Russell as Head of Institutional Solutions to lead Barings' newly-formed Institutional Solutions business. Russell is responsible for delivering customized investment portfolios, solutions and services to institutional investors globally. He will report directly to Barings' Head of Global Markets, Michael Freno.

As part of the Institutional Solutions team, Ann Bryant has also joined the firm as Head of Insurance Solutions. Bryant will collaborate with colleagues across Barings' global investment and business development groups to provide capital-efficient investment outcomes to the firm's insurance clients. She will report directly to Russell.

"We are excited to welcome Stewart and Ann to the Barings team as we set out to build an Institutional Solutions business, strengthening our current partnerships with institutional investors globally," said Freno. "Stewart's investment management experience across market cycles and his deep knowledge of portfolio construction will add tremendous value to our institutional clients. In addition, we look forward to introducing our clients to Ann as we believe her deep insurance knowledge and experience will better position Barings to meet the unique needs of our insurance clients."

"Barings has a long history of investing across market cycles, serving institutions and acting as a trusted partner to its global client base," said Russell. "I am excited to join the firm as it expands its offerings to institutional investors. I believe there is a significant opportunity to use the depth and breadth of Barings' global investment platform across public and private asset classes to meet the unique investment needs of insurers, public and private pension funds and other institutional investors globally."

"I am pleased to join Barings and look forward to partnering with the firm's insurance clients," said Bryant. "Barings' investment capabilities, combined with the diversity and scale of resources available across the entire firm, creates an exciting opportunity to partner with insurers by providing customized capital-efficient portfolios to help meet long-term liability needs."

Russell joins the firm from Moore Capital Management where he served as a Portfolio Manager. Prior to Moore Capital, Russell was Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Macro Proprietary Trading at RBS Greenwich Capital Markets and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. He has his bachelor's degree in government from Cornell University and his MBA from New York University.

Bryant joins Barings from Reinsurance Group America, Incorporated where she served as Vice President & Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to Reinsurance Group America, she was Vice President, Capital Markets at Summit Strategies Group and Principal at Mercer. Bryant has her bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Wyoming and is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

Both Russell and Bryant will be based in Charlotte.

About Barings

Barings is a $325+ billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients and customers. Through active asset management and direct origination, we provide innovative solutions and access to differentiated opportunities across public and private capital markets. A subsidiary of MassMutual, Barings maintains a strong global presence with business and investment professionals located across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

*As of June 30, 2019

