Barings Names Cheryl Krauss Chief Communications Officer

"Cheryl has a proven track record as an effective leader and trusted advisor driving global positioning for leading firms in the financial services, private equity and consulting sectors," said Finke. "Her expertise in strategic communications, combined with a passion for results, will help Barings enhance engagement with key stakeholders, especially our global clients, and share more broadly the impact we are making with environmental, social and governance issues in the communities where we work and live."

Krauss joins Barings from BNY Mellon, where she was the Global Head of Communications, Technology, Digital, Operations, Client, Cyber and Incident Communications, most recently working on the bank's digital transformation initiatives. At BNY Mellon and throughout her nearly 25-year career, Krauss has counseled executive leadership, protected and enhanced corporate reputations and developed dynamic, integrated communications strategies across multiple disciplines and organizational functions.

Prior to BNY Mellon, Krauss served as Worldwide Senior Director, Public Relations for Bain & Company for 14 years and was a Managing Director at Burson-Marsteller. Krauss began her career as a journalist for ABC, NBC and CBS News. She earned her bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Miami.

