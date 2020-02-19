Barings names Mike Freno, President Barings LLC

"Mike has a strong record of driving strategic growth and developing relationships with key clients," said Finke. "One of Barings core strengths is the ability to grow while managing unprecedented change and disruption in our industry. Mike is deeply knowledgeable about our business and his rigor and insight will help us continue to provide valuable solutions to our clients."

During Freno's nearly fifteen years at Barings, he led the formation of the Global High Yield team and has provided critical leadership integrating fixed income, credit, equity and multi-asset strategies into Barings Global Markets group. He also drove the creation of Barings Solutions team, a critical component of Barings growth strategy that delivers customized investment portfolios for insurers and institutional investors.

Anthony Sciacca, Head of Barings Alternative Investments, will move into a strategic advisory role while continuing as a member of the Private Equity Real Assets (PERA) Investment Committee until the end of the year. Finke said, "Anthony's ability to envision and develop new business strategies has contributed to our success and all of the businesses he drove are stronger today due to his leadership. He has pushed the firm into new areas and positioned us for future growth. All of us thank Anthony for his dedication to Barings."

