Barings Names Patrick Hoefling as Chief Financial Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings has appointed Patrick Hoefling to a new role as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. Patrick will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Finke and joins the firm's Executive Leadership Team. He will continue to be based at Barings' global headquarters in Charlotte.

In this position, Patrick will be responsible for Barings' financial strategy, performance and reporting.

"Patrick's financial expertise, understanding of our overall business, and leadership were critical factors in his selection as our new CFO," said Finke. "Patrick is deeply knowledgeable about the changes taking place in our industry and provides our management team with critical financial insight as we continue look to serve our clients and grow Barings' presence in the global markets."

Patrick brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and has held a number of senior leadership roles at Barings, including: Treasurer; Head of the Financial Planning and Analysis Group; and a member of Barings' Global Investment Services Group. Prior to Barings, he worked at a Charlotte-based hedge fund, Mangan & McColl Partners, and was a consultant in Deloitte's Private Client Advisory Tax Group.

About Barings

Barings is a $335+ billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients and customers. Through active asset management and direct origination, we provide innovative solutions and access to differentiated opportunities across public and private capital markets. A subsidiary of MassMutual, Barings maintains a strong global presence with business and investment professionals located across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Learn more at www.Barings.com.

*As of September 30, 2019

