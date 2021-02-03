Barings Recapitalizes 1155 Island

Formerly known as The Thomas Jefferson School of Law, this approximately 203,000 square foot high quality 8-story office building, is being transformed into a state-of-the-art life science property with an anticipated completion date in late 2021. With growing life science demand in San Diego, the property is poised to be at the center of San Diego's newest life sciences hub-Downtown San Diego. Life science demand in this area is increasing due to the anticipated connectivity to UCSD, one of the top life science universities in the U.S, through the new downtown UCSD satellite building, as well as the late 2021 extension of the Blue Trolley line, connecting Downtown San Diego to the main UCSD campus. Physical characteristics of 1155 Island, including large floorplates, high slab to slab heights, make the building very conducive to the life science conversion, while access to the Gaslamp Quarter will provide retail, dining and entertainment amenities for its tenants.

"This investment is a prime example of Barings' value-add real estate investment strategy, which focuses on creating uniquely competitive real estate that attracts innovative and growing tenant demand," said Joe Gorin, Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Management and Value-Add Investing for Barings U.S. Real Estate Equity. "We target market locations and projects at the intersection of a highly educated workforce and a significant STEM employer presence. As the third-largest life science market in the US, it was only a matter of time before life science tenants would have high quality occupancy options within Downtown San Diego's highly amenitized work, live, play environment. We are excited to help lead this migration."

"The joint venture life science conversion of 1155 Island represents a new partnership between Barings and Phase 3 / Bain Capital," said Chris Black, Barings Head of Real Estate Acquisitions, Western U.S. "Life science is one of the most dynamic industries with continued increases in private and public funding which will drive demand for the foreseeable future."

1155 Island represents a commitment to sustainability, tenant health and wellness, and digital connectivity. The development includes smart building systems, green design elements, and is currently LEED-Gold.

About Barings

Barings is a $345 billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com .

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2020

About Bain Capital Real Estate

Bain Capital Real Estate was formed in 2018 and pursues investments in often hard-to-access sectors underpinned by enduring secular trends that drive long-term demand growth for real estate assets and services. The Bain Capital Real Estate team has been executing its strategy since 2010 (formerly as a part of Harvard Management Company), having invested over $4.0 billion of equity in over 400 assets across multiple sectors. Bain Capital Real Estate focuses on small to mid-sized assets where the team applies its deep industry expertise to accelerate impact and drive operational improvements. Bain Capital Real Estate's strategy aligns with the value-added investment approach that Bain Capital pioneered and leverages the firm's global platform and significant experience across asset classes to further bolster its insights and sourcing capabilities.

About Phase 3 Real Estate Partners

Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, Inc., ("Phase 3") develops premier ready to occupy research and development facilities in the major innovation clusters of the United States. Phase 3's focus on delivering the highest quality space with accelerated speed to occupancy within these key geographies allows companies to immediately pursue their scientific goals. The Phase 3 team delivers a clean, modern design aesthetic, the right combination of amenities to create community and appropriate infrastructure to meet the needs of the companies who call our facilities home. The firm's expertise in development, construction and management of life science facilities results in a strong partnership between our tenants and our team. Phase 3's current portfolio consists of nearly 3 million square feet and is growing in San Diego, San Francisco and Boston.

Contact

Cheryl Krauss, Barings, 980-417-5858, [email protected]

21-1505285

SOURCE Barings

Related Links

www.barings.com

