Barite market to grow by USD 290.79 million between 2021 to 2026, The increase in oil and gas drilling activities to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The barite market size is expected to grow by USD 290.79 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. An increase in oil and gas drilling activities is notably driving the barite market. However, factors such as Volatility in oil and gas prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (Drilling mud, Chemical manufacturing, Paints and coatings, and Others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the barite market including Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp. Ltd., Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd., Barium and Chemicals Inc, CIMBAR Performance Minerals, CSGLOBAL, Dev International, Guizhou Toli Micron Co. Ltd., International Earth Products, Mil Spec Industries Corp., New Riverside Ochre, Newpark Resources Inc., Rockleigh Industries Inc., Sachtleben Minerals GmbH and Co. KG, Schlumberger Ltd., Sinobarite Industrials Ltd, Sojitz Corp., The Cary Co., The Kish Co. Inc., and Zhashui Barite Mining Co. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report.

Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd.: The company offers barite such as Micronised White Barite, Precipitated Barium Sulphate, and API Barite Powder.

The barite market share growth in the drilling mud segment will be significant during the forecast period. Barite is considered a commonly used additive in fluids drilling. Barite can be added to water-based (WBM) and oil-based (OBM) drilling fluids. Barite is mainly used by suppliers of the oil and gas industry. In recent years, barite has noticed a huge demand from the oil and gas industry for oil and gas drilling applications. Barite has physical and chemical properties, including chemical and physical inertness, high density, magnetic neutrality, and low solubility. In addition, properties such as insoluble in water, non-corrosive, inertial, and non-abrasive make it ideal for oil and gas drilling operations. Therefore, many benefits of using barite are expected to drive its demand in this segment during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 58 % to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries like China , Japan , India , Korea and Australia . China , Japan , and India are the main barite markets in APAC. End users such as the oil and gas, chemical, paints, and coatings industries are the main contributors to the barite market revenue in these countries. High energy demand in the APAC region is driving the implementation of several oil and gas projects. Countries in the APAC region, such as India and China , have also planned new refining projects to meet the growing domestic demand for petroleum products. Furthermore, the use of barite in the chemical industry in the APAC region is expected to be driven by the growth in emerging countries such as China and India . In APAC, barite is widely used as a raw material for the production of barium-containing compounds used in many end-consumer industries such as the paper and rubber industries. Therefore, the properties of barite are expected to positively influence its use in various industries, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Barite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 290.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp. Ltd., Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd., Barium and Chemicals Inc, CIMBAR Performance Minerals, CSGLOBAL, Dev International, Guizhou Toli Micron Co. Ltd., International Earth Products, Mil Spec Industries Corp., New Riverside Ochre, Newpark Resources Inc., Rockleigh Industries Inc., Sachtleben Minerals GmbH and Co. KG, Schlumberger Ltd., Sinobarite Industrials Ltd, Sojitz Corp., The Cary Co., The Kish Co. Inc., and Zhashui Barite Mining Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

