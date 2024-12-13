Barite Market to Grow by USD 353.88 Million (2024-2028), Report on AI Redefining Market Landscape and Boost from Oil & Gas Drilling - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global barite market size is estimated to grow by USD 353.88 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period. Increase in oil and gas drilling activities is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising use of barite in middle Eastern oil and gas industry. However, volatility in oil and gas prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd., BARIT MADEN TURK A.S., Barium and Chemicals Inc., CIMBAR Performance Minerals, CSGLOBAL, Dev International, Guizhou Red Star Development Co. Ltd., IBC Ltd., Mil Spec Industries Corp., Milwhite Inc., Newpark Resources Inc., Sachtleben Minerals GmbH and Co. KG, Schlumberger Ltd., Sojitz Corp., SVA S.r.l., The Cary Co., Emprada Mines And Minerals LLC, J and H Minerals Pvt. Ltd., PVS global trade Pvt. Ltd., and Vishnu Chemicals Ltd, Ashapura Group; Demeter O&G Supplies Sdn Bhd; Excalibur Minerals Corp.; International Earth Products LLC; P & S Barite Mining Co., Ltd.; PVS Chemicals; SLB; The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Barite Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Powder and Lumps), End-user (Drilling mud, Chemical manufacturing, Paints and coatings, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America), Application. Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Barite mining market is experiencing significant growth due to its extensive applications in various industries. One of the major sectors driving this demand is the Plastics industry, where Barite is used as a weighting agent in the production of plastic products, especially those based on petroleum. With increasing energy demand and the expansion of the Plastics industry, the market for Barite is expected to grow. Barite is also widely used as a radiation-proof material in structures shielding against gamma rays and X-rays. In the Oil & Gas industry, Barite is used as a drilling mud additive, improving the drilling process's efficiency. As a filler in paints and coatings, Barite enhances product quality and durability. In the Industrial sector, Barite is used in rubber products, cable cars, submarines, and ballast tanks for weight and stability. The Fine chemical market, particularly the Powder segment, is another significant consumer of Barite, used in the production of Barium sulfate, a key ingredient in X-ray machines, shielding panels, CT scans, and diagnostic tests. Barite is also used as a filler agent in the Paints industry, Coatings industry, and Cement industry. With the growing demand for white paint applications, the market for Barite is expected to expand. The Mining sector, including Oil & Gas and Mining, uses Barite for various purposes, such as in oil drilling, sedimentary rock analysis, and as a substitute for Calcite, Silica sand, or Celestite. Barite's versatility and wide range of applications make it an essential mineral in numerous industries, from the Plastics industry to the Oil & Gas sector and beyond. Despite its numerous applications, the Barite mining market faces challenges such as increasing competition from Barite substitutes like Nano-silica grains and the environmental impact of mining, including the carbon footprint. However, with ongoing research and development, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory. Barite suppliers play a crucial role in meeting the market's demand for this versatile mineral. USP Barite, with its high purity levels, is in high demand in various industries, including the Pharmaceutical industry for the production of Iodine and tablets/capsules. In summary, the Barite mining market is experiencing growth due to its extensive applications in various industries, including the Plastics industry, Oil & Gas sector, and the Industrial sector. Despite challenges, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by increasing energy demand and the expanding applications of Barite in various industries.

The Middle East, home to significant oil and gas producers like Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, and Iraq, witnessed growth in the barite market in 2021. Saudi Arabia, a major exporter of oil and gas globally, saw an increase in completed projects in its oil and gas sector due to substantial investments. This boosted the country's upstream and downstream capabilities, enabling it to reap benefits from cost-effective contracts and engineering services. In 2021, Saudi Arabia's oil industry, the largest contributor to its GDP, experienced in projects, driving the demand for barite in the region.

Market Challenges

• The Barite mining market faces challenges from the increasing use of plastic and petroleum-based products, which have a larger carbon footprint compared to barite. However, barite's unique properties as a radiation-proof material make it essential in various industries. In the energy sector, barite is used as a weighting agent in drilling mud for oil and gas exploration. In the industrial sector, barite is used as a filler in various applications such as automotive soundproofing material, brake linings, and X-ray machines. Barite suppliers face competition from substitutes like calcite and silica sand. The fine chemical market, particularly the powder segment, is a significant consumer of barium sulfate, the primary component of barite. The paints and coatings industry uses barite as a filler agent, while the rubber industry uses it for hydrostatic pressure applications. The demand for barite in radiation shielding applications, such as shielding panels in X-ray machines and CT scans, is expected to grow due to the increasing use of diagnostic medical tests. The USP barite market is driven by the demand for iodine in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of tablets and capsules. The prices of oil and gas, the primary consumers of barite in the drilling industry, impact the barite market. Barite is also used in various applications in the cement, cosmetics, and diagnostic medical tests industries. The mining of barite involves challenges such as the extraction of barite from sedimentary rock and the transportation of heavy barite ore using cable cars, submarines, and ballast tanks. The oil & gas industry's shift towards tight oil resources and the use of nano-silica grains as barite substitutes pose additional challenges to the barite mining market.

• The price of crude oil significantly impacts the financial performance of upstream oil and gas companies. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the average price of crude oil rose from USD8/bbl to USD81.80/bbl between 2020 and 2022, reducing its discount to the North Sea Dated to its lowest level since March 2022 at USD12.20/bbl. However, in April 2020, the benchmark price for US crude oil briefly turned negative due to the global economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an oil market collapse. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) reports that global oil demand decreased by 25% year-over-year (y-o-y) in April 2020, primarily due to a significant decline in domestic and international transport operations. These fluctuations in oil prices and demand can significantly impact the profitability of companies in the oil and gas industry.

Segment Overview

This barite market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Powder

1.2 Lumps End-user 2.1 Drilling mud

2.2 Chemical manufacturing

2.3 Paints and coatings

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America Application

1.1 Powder- The global barite market is experiencing notable growth, particularly in the barite powder segment. Barite powder, derived from the mineral barite or barium sulfate (BaSO4), is commonly used as a filler in various industries such as paints, plastics, and engine compartments for sound reduction. In the construction industry, it serves as a substitute for sand, enhancing the mechanical performance of concrete. Barite powder production surpassed 7.5 million metric tons in 2022. The oil and gas industry remains a significant consumer, while improvements in its use in the construction sector contribute to market expansion. Emprada Mines and Minerals Private, based in India, is among the providers of barite powder in various grades, catering to diverse applications. The powder's unique properties, including radiation shielding capabilities and improved mechanical strengths like compressive, flexural, splitting tensile, and modulus of elasticity, make it a valuable addition to various industries. These factors underpin the positive growth trajectory of the global barite powder market.

Research Analysis

The Barite Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for barite in various industries, particularly in the Plastics and Petroleum-based products sectors. Barite, a mineral composed of barium sulfate, is widely used as a weighting agent in drilling mud for the oil and gas industry. In the Plastics industry, barite is used as an industrial filler in the production of plastic products, reducing their carbon footprint by improving density and reducing the need for additional raw materials. The Powder segment of the Barite Market is expected to dominate due to its wide application in various industries, including the production of radiation-proof structures for shielding against gamma rays and X-rays. The Barite Mining Market is expected to grow due to the increasing energy demand and the need for drilling mud in the oil and gas industry. Other significant applications of barite include use in the Fine Chemical Market, as a filler in rubber, and as a hydrostatic pressure agent in brake linings.

Market Research Overview

The Barite market is witnessing significant growth due to its extensive applications in various industries, particularly in the production of Plastic and Petroleum-based products. Barite, a mineral composed of barium sulfate, is widely used as a weighting agent in drilling mud for Oil & Gas industry to enhance drilling efficiency. It also finds extensive usage in Radiation-proof structures as a radiation shielding material against Gamma rays and X-rays. In the Plastics industry, it acts as an industrial filler, reducing the carbon footprint by improving the density and durability of the final product. The Powder segment holds a major share in the market due to its wide applications in various industries, including the Fine chemical market, Paints and coatings, Textiles, and Rubber. Barite is also used in Hydrostatic pressure testing as a replacement for water and sand. In the Energy sector, it is used in the production of Nuclear fuel, Cable cars, Submarines, and Ballast tanks. In the Medical industry, it is used in X-ray machines, Shielding panels, CT scans, Diagnostic tests, Tablets, and Capsules. Barite is also used in the production of White paint applications, Adhesive industry, and Rubber industry. The demand for Barite is driven by the increasing Energy demand, Natural gas resources, Sedimentary rock, Lead, Zinc, Silver, and Oil prices. Barite suppliers are exploring new opportunities in Nano silica, Celestite, and Barite substitutes like Nano-silica grains to cater to the evolving market trends.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Powder



Lumps

End-user

Drilling Mud



Chemical Manufacturing



Paints And Coatings



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Application

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

