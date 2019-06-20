BARJO LAW CRYPTOCURRENCY ALERT: A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against OneCoin, Ltd. Alleging a 4 Billion Dollar Ponzi Scheme

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. ("BARJO LAW") and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action Experience, including cases against ENRON and Halliburton) reminds investors that they have until July 8, 2019 to contact the Firm to learn more about the cryptocurrency class action lawsuit filed against OneCoin, Ltd. in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The lawsuit, Grablis, et al. v. OneCoin Ltd., et al., Case No. 1:19-cv-40704, alleges that OneCoin and its agents engaged in a Ponzi scheme, fraudulently promoted cryptocurrency investments, and failed to register the initial coin offering in violation of federal securities laws. It is believed that victims have lost over $4 billion as a result of the alleged fraud. If you've suffered damages from investing in OneCoin cryptocurrency and would like to discuss your rights and options, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact Barbuto & Johansson's Managing Partner, Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com or Neil Rothstein via his cell at (330) 860-4092 or email at neil@barjolaw.com.

BARJO LAW follows the principles set forth in the case of Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states "[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members." BARJO LAW believes strongly that the choice of qualified Lead or Co-Lead Plaintiff(s) can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a class action case. There is no fee or cost to serve in such capacity. If you wish to be considered to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must request this position by application to the Court by July 8, 2019.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A., is a law firm based out of Palm Beach County, Florida. Its attorneys are licensed to practice law in Florida, California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. To learn more about BARJO LAW, you may visit www.barjolaw.com.

Contact:

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.

Anthony Barbuto, Managing Partner

anthony@barjolaw.com

Toll Free: 1-888-715-2520

Local: 1-561-444-7980

12773 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 101

Wellington, FL 33414

SOURCE Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.

Related Links

https://barjolaw.com

