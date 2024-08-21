Bark and Justt Partner to Boost Chargeback Recovery by 50% with AI-Driven Solution

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bark.com , the world's fastest-growing online marketplace for professional services, announced a 50% increase in chargeback recovery revenue and a 31% improvement in the win rate of chargeback contestment cases, after partnering with Justt , a fintech leader in AI-driven chargeback mitigation.

Operating in over 1,500 categories and processing millions of transactions daily, Bark.com has leveraged Justt's cutting-edge technology to achieve these impressive results. As global online marketplaces, projected to reach $3.8 trillion in GMV by 2024, face increasing instances of 'friendly fraud,' Bark.com has found an effective solution in Justt's AI-driven technology.

"Justt has completely changed our approach to chargebacks," said Preethi Rajagopalan, Head of the Customer Experience Team at Bark. "Previously, managing disputes was a tedious and time-consuming task that led to significant financial losses and prevented us from contesting most cases. Now, with Justt, our weekly commitment is just 5-10 minutes, resulting in a much higher win rate and allowing us to focus on more important customer interactions."

Justt's AI-driven chargeback mitigation solution seamlessly integrated with Bark's payment service providers (PSPs) and began automatically recovering chargebacks within days. This technological shift eliminated the need for Bark's team to manually compile and submit evidence for each dispute. Justt's advanced AI technology now handles the heavy lifting, allowing the team to focus on other critical priorities, such as combating fraud.

"The rapid expansion of the professional services industry necessitates collaboration within the entire ecosystem to protect sellers, buyers, as well as the marketplace operators," said Ofir Tahor, co-founder and CEO at Justt. "We are thrilled to see remarkable results from our partnership with Bark.com. With our AI-driven solution, we anticipate even higher win rates, enabling Bark to focus on core operations while enhancing financial recovery and stability."

About Justt

Founded in 2020, Justt is dedicated to helping online merchants navigate the complex and costly system for credit card disputes. The company's smart AI-driven technology and in-house expertise successfully resolves illegitimate chargebacks for merchants, automatically reuniting them with their revenue. Justt's proprietary AI generates the best evidence to build merchants' most compelling defense and keeps getting smarter with time, so win and recovery rates continue to grow. https://justt.ai/

About Bark

Bark.com is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace, connecting professional service providers - such as web designers, app developers, gardeners, cleaners, photographers, and many more - with people who are looking to hire. Bark is present in 1,500+ categories across the globe.

SOURCE Justt