Bark Technologies Acquires Router Limits to Create Comprehensive Parental Intelligence Software Solution

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bark Technologies, the award-winning monitoring service that helps keep children safe online and in real life, today announced its acquisition of Router Limits, a router-based online parental controls and internet management company. The partnership will enable both companies to utilize each other's strengths to create the first comprehensive online safety solution for families. In the coming months, Bark will debut screen time management and filtering to complement its existing AI-powered monitoring technology.

Bark is committed to continuing its expansion to internet service providers (ISPs) without any interruptions to the Router Limits product, and this acquisition serves to accelerate Bark's growth into the industry. Existing Router Limits clients will benefit from the addition of Bark's powerful artificial intelligence and monitoring software.

"Together, Bark and Router Limits will be able to offer an unmatched suite of products and services," said Brian Bason, CEO of Bark. "This partnership paves the way for Bark to emerge as the natural leader in parental intelligence software solutions."

Bark monitors text messages, email, YouTube, and 30+ of the most popular apps and social media platforms for potential issues like cyberbullying, online predators, sexual content, suicidal ideation, acts of violence, and more. Bark currently helps protect 5 million children across the U.S. and has helped prevent 16 school shootings to date.

"We're excited to be able to accelerate the growth of our product to serve not only our existing clients and service providers, but Bark's customers, as well," said Skylar Walker, CEO of Router Limits, who joins the Bark team to oversee the combined Bark and Router Limits offering to ISPs. "By joining together, we're poised to help protect even more families across the U.S. as the premiere parental intelligence service in the digital age."

The Router Limits cloud-hybrid software runs locally on home networks and mobile devices to help families manage all of their connected devices — from screen time controls and content filtering to bandwidth monitoring and mobile protection. Router Limits has partnered with many top router hardware manufacturers to enable families to implement control software on hardware they already own or can easily access from their service provider.

About Bark

Bark helps keep children across the U.S. safe from issues like cyberbullying, online predators, adult content, depression, acts of violence, suicidal ideation, and more. Launched in 2015, Bark began with its flagship product, Bark for Families. This award-winning service monitors online activities and sends timely alerts to parents and guardians when it detects potential issues. After the tragic shooting at Parkland, Florida, Bark extended its suite of online safety services to all K-12 public and private schools in the U.S. — at no cost to them or their communities. Offering content monitoring, web filtering, and a Parent Portal for after-hours alerts, Bark for Schools is trusted by more than 1,900 school districts to help protect their students from digital dangers. For more information, visit https://www.bark.us.

SOURCE Bark Technologies

Related Links

https://www.bark.us

