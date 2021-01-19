Bark Technologies Releases 2020 Annual Report

"In 2020, 76.7% of tweens and 82.0% of teens experienced cyberbullying as a bully, victim, or witness." Tweet this

Between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020:

76.7% of tweens and 82.0% of teens experienced cyberbullying as a bully, victim, or witness

45.5% of tweens and 66.3% of teens engaged in conversations about depression.

70.9% of tweens and 87.9% of teens encountered nudity or content of a sexual nature.

41.4% of tweens and 66.6% of teens were involved in a self-harm/suicidal situation.

78.0% of tweens and 91.1% of teens engaged in conversations surrounding drugs/alcohol.

88.5% of tweens and 94.1% of teens expressed or experienced violent subject matter/thoughts.

"The increased reliance on technology due to distance learning, as well as the nation's volatile political climate, have resulted in a significant uptick in certain online behaviors. This has only served to reinforce our dedication to providing tools and educational resources to help protect kids online," said Brian Bason, founder and CEO of Bark. "We believe that it is critical to highlight which trends are of particular concern so that we can collectively effect change and provide a safer and more supportive environment for kids."

In addition to providing detailed stats on online behavioral trends, Bark's 2020 annual report also ranked popular apps and platforms for severe content in various categories.

Visit bark.us/annual-report to read the full report and learn more about how technology affected teens and tweens in 2020. For a complete list of apps and platforms monitored by Bark, visit https://www.bark.us/what-bark-monitors. For interview requests and state-specific stats, contact the Department of Media Relations.

