Barkbus Expands to Atlanta

LOS ANGELES and ATLANTA, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barkbus , a tech-enabled, luxury mobile dog grooming company, today announced that it will be expanding its services to Atlanta, Georgia, following successful launches in Dallas and Houston in Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, and Southern California. The service area in Atlanta covers: Buckhead, Sandy Springs, Midtown, Ansley Park, Decatur, and more.

Jeff Safenowitz, CEO of Barkbus, shared, "We're thrilled to start serving pets and pet parents in the city known for its charm and hospitality! Atlanta is home to over 600,000 dogs and we believe it's our job to ensure that every single one feels safe and calm when in the care of our CPR-certified pet stylists."

Barkbus is fundamentally committed to delivering a seamless customer experience. The company leverages technology to deliver a personalized journey for customers, ensuring that every interaction is smooth and efficient. From route optimization to streamlining scheduling and follow-ups, using Barkbus is effortlessly convenient.

Potential customers can check out the full expanded service area and reserve appointments directly on the Barkbus website. For additional information, please visit www.barkbus.com .

About Barkbus

Founded by Los Angeles dog-loving entrepreneurs and creatives, Barkbus is the fastest-growing mobile dog grooming company in the U.S. Centered around building a community of world-class grooming talent, our goal is to end traumatic trips to the grooming salon by providing a safe, seamless, and stress-free mobile grooming experience at your doorstep.

