Barkbus Expands to Dallas

Tech-Enabled Mobile Dog Grooming Company Brings Luxury Services to Dallas

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barkbus , a luxury mobile dog grooming company headquartered in Southern California, today announced that it will be expanding its services to Dallas, Texas. Potential customers can check out the expanded service area and reserve appointments directly on the Barkbus website starting today.

The company has already hired experienced groomers and a veteran leadership team. The service areas will include central and north Dallas, Plano, and Frisco.

Jeff Safenowitz, CEO of Barkbus, shared, "We are thrilled to start serving dogs and pet parents in Dallas, a city already recognized by Mayor Eric Johnson and the Better Cities for Pets organization as a 'pet-friendly city'. Our mission has always been to provide an unparalleled experience for the dogs in our care and to make dog-grooming appointments as seamless as possible for our customers."

He continued, "Dallas is home to more than 600,000 dogs and cats — with 41% of households having at least one dog and over 57,000 households having 4 or more dogs . In the past year alone, there were over 1.2 million grooming-related inquiries in the Dallas/Fort Worth area including thousands for mobile pet spas, luxury grooming, and mobile groomers. Barkbus is here now to serve that need and we can't wait to meet your pups."

For additional information, please visit https://www.barkbus.com/ .

About Barkbus

Founded by Los Angeles dog-loving entrepreneurs and creatives, Barkbus is centered around building a community of world-class grooming talent and providing reliable service through seamless technology. Our goal is to end traumatic trips to the grooming salon by providing a safe and stress-free mobile grooming experience at your doorstep.

