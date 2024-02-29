Barkbus Expands to Houston

LOS ANGELES and HOUSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barkbus , a tech-enabled, luxury mobile dog grooming company, today announced that it will be expanding its services to Houston, Texas, following successful launches in Dallas and Phoenix, Arizona earlier this year. The service area covers Bellaire, Houston Heights, Memorial, Montrose, West University, and more.

Potential customers can check out the full expanded service area and reserve appointments directly on the Barkbus website.

According to recent data from Southern Living, over 1.2 million dogs reside in the Greater Houston area, averaging one dog for every two humans. This makes Houston the region with the world's highest ratio of dogs to people.

Jeff Safenowitz, CEO of Barkbus, shared, "One year ago, we launched in Dallas to a big Texas welcome and now, we couldn't be more excited to start serving pets and pet parents in Houston. At Barkbus, it's our goal to ensure that the dogs in our care feel safe and calm, while ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience for their parents."

He continued, "Dog grooming is an antiquated industry and we are leveraging technology to uplevel the customer experience. In 2024, we plan to expand to more cities across the U.S., ending traumatic trips to the salon for even more pets. Watch this space."

For additional information, please visit www.barkbus.com .

About Barkbus

Founded by Los Angeles dog-loving entrepreneurs and creatives, Barkbus is the fastest-growing mobile dog grooming company in the U.S. Centered around building a community of world-class grooming talent, our goal is to end traumatic trips to the grooming salon by providing a safe, seamless, and stress-free mobile grooming experience at your doorstep.

