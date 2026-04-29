BARKER WELLNESS LAUNCHES MUSHROOM ADAPTOGEN GUMMIES AT TARGET NATIONWIDE

Target expands its wellness assortment with Barker Wellness' vegan mushroom adaptogen gummies, bringing functional wellness solutions to a broader audience

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barker Wellness, founded by wellness advocate, legendary drummer, record producer, and songwriter Travis Barker, announces the expansion of its retail presence with its Mushroom Adaptogen Gummies now available in 880 Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. Previously launched direct-to-consumer and at specialty retailers, the brand's functional mushroom blends are now reaching a broader audience through one of the country's leading retailers.

Barker Wellness Mushroom Adaptogen Gummies

"I've always focused on building products that I actually use every day and that fit into real life," said Travis Barker, founder of Barker Wellness. "We're creating functional products that help people feel their best every day, and bringing these gummies to Target makes it easier for more people to make them part of their daily routine."

Starting today, Target will feature Barker Wellness' Mushroom Adaptogen Gummies as part of its continued focus on expanding its health and wellness assortment, reflecting growing consumer demand for accessible, functional solutions. This rollout marks the beginning of a broader retail partnership between Barker Wellness and Target.

Founded in 2021, Barker Wellness has built a reputation for its vegan and cruelty-free wellness products designed to support daily performance and overall wellbeing. Rooted in a philosophy of intentional, real-life wellness, each product is designed for consistent, everyday use.

Crafted with real fruit extracts and made without gluten, sugar, artificial flavors, and preservatives, Barker Wellness Mushroom Adaptogen Gummies are formulated with a blend of functional mushrooms and adaptogens to support key areas of daily wellness—from energy and immunity support, to cognitive function and memory, and relaxation and recovery.

The Target assortment will feature Barker Wellness' Mushroom Adaptogen Gummies:

Mushroom Adaptogen Gummies - Daytime Blend ($24.99) Supports energy, focus, and immunity Formulated with a blend of Shiitake, Turkey Tail, Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, and Tremella mushrooms plus adaptogens Amla, Ashwagandha, Astragalus, Goji, Maca, Panax Ginseng, Siberian Ginseng, and Schizandra Natural Strawberry Pineapple flavor

($24.99) Mushroom Adaptogen Gummies - Nighttime Blend ($24.99) Supports rest, relaxation, and recovery Formulated with a blend of Chaga, Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, and Reishi mushrooms plus adaptogens Lemon Balm, Passion Flower, L-Theanine, Mucuna Pruriens, Ashwagandha, Holy Basil, Magnolia Bark, Wild Jujube Natural Mixed Berry Lemon flavor

($24.99) Mushroom Adaptogen Gummies - Memory Focus/Brain Health ($24.99) Supports memory, focus, and cognitive function Formulated with a blend of Lion's Mane Mushroom, Cordyceps Mushroom, Cognizin, Ginkgo Biloba, Bacopa, Alpha GPC, and Huperzine A Natural Passion Fruit Watermelon Punch flavor

($24.99)

Barker Wellness will be available at Target locations nationwide starting April 12th and is currently available at select retailers in the U.S., and on barkerwellness.com. This launch marks a major step in Barker Wellness' retail expansion, with additional products expected to follow in 2026.

About Barker Wellness:

We are a vegan wellness company focused on helping you live each day at your best. Our founder, Travis Barker, understands the toll that a busy lifestyle can take on your health. Built on a philosophy of consistency and intentional use, we focus on simple, effective wellness solutions. We create products designed to support everyday performance and wellbeing.

We are committed to clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formulations built for real, everyday use. Whether you're a drummer, a marathon runner, a full-time parent, or simply navigating a busy lifestyle, we're here to support you.

SOURCE Barker Wellness