BarkerBlue Announces Expanded Partnership

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BarkerBlue has announced an expanded partnership with Design and Drawing Solution, an emerging BIM services provider to the US & EU markets to provide BIM & CAD services to the engineering & design communities in the US.

The joint venture will combine BarkerBlue's advanced knowledge of the design and construction workflows common in the US with D&D's technical expertise in 3D to 6D BIM processes and outputs using Autodesk suites like Revit, Fabrication, Navisworks, and Civil3D.

BarkerBlue's enhanced offerings include:

BIM Services CAD Services ● 3D Modeling ● As-Built Drawings ● Shop Drawings ● BIM Coordination ● Hanger & Insert Drawings ● Redline Mark-Ups ● Shop Drawings ● Point Cloud Services ● As-Built Drawings ● Spool Drawings ● Value Engineering



According to BarkerBlue's CEO, Gene Klein, "BarkerBlue has provided advanced 2D information management services on major construction projects throughout the last decade. As the market advances its use of 3D tools, we looked to broaden our capabilities and chose Design and Drawing Solutions on the basis of previous successful collaborations. We can now offer clients a single source solution."

Says Irshad Ali, Design and Drawing Solution's CEO, "Design and Drawing Solution has provided BIM and CAD services using Autodesk tools & technologies to successfully perform on more than 100 projects worldwide. This joint venture will optimize clients' communication across design and construction teams and reduce project Risk & Cost."

BarkerBlue provides platform-agnostic Document Control services to General Contractors on high profile projects across the United States, including corporate campuses, international airports, arenas and stadiums, hospitals and life sciences facilities, and major office, retail, and multi-family residential projects. BarkerBlue is trusted to archive and manage the global As-Built and Facilities assets of Fortune 500 companies throughout the United States.

SOURCE BarkerBlue