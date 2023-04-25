Barkev's Announces Collection of Stunning Big Diamond Rings Due to High Demand

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over forty years Barkev's has been a leading designer of unique engagement and wedding rings, and the company is excited to announce the launch of a new collection of captivating rings featuring large natural and lab grown diamonds.

Similar to watches and other jewelry becoming bigger over time, Barkev's has seen a distinct shift when it comes to rings where customers are flocking towards large diamonds, which is partially due to pop culture as well as the popularity of lab grown diamonds nowadays.

From 3 to 5 carat diamonds in a variety of colors ranging from white to blue diamonds, black diamonds and more, the new collection from Barkev's is sure to make a statement and create waves in the jewelry industry.

And with thousands of designs over the years, Barkev's has the unique ability to control the entire creative process in-house allowing the company to maintain strict quality standards from start to finish.

For more information on Barkev's or to browse the company's collection of stunning big diamond rings, visit the website: https://www.barkevs.com/big-diamond-rings

About:

Barkev's is a leading designer of unique jewelry and for over 40 years the company has been recognized for its engagement ring designs ranging from classic white diamond solitaires to engagement rings that feature stunning black and blue diamonds.

