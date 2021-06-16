Barking Irons Spirits Announces New York Gin

Continuing their New York to the Core campaign rooted in the brand's provenance - Made in New York, from New York State apples - and established for the brand's Applejack portfolio, the gin version adds, "with a twist" as a nod to the new spirit's citrus flavor profile.

The campaign, developed by Phear & McGrath's creative agency , will be supported with paid social and DIY OOH, and feature content that grants permission to New Yorkers (and New Yorkers at heart) to make up for lost time, gathering for cocktails with friends indoors and out, night after night, no excuses needed.

Recommended cocktails:

Gin & Tonic

2 oz Barking Irons Gin

Tonic

Orange twist

NY-groni

1 oz Barking Irons Gin

1 oz Campari

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

Orange Twist

Shop the entire Barking Irons portfolio, now available to ship nationwide, at BarkingIronsSpirits.com.

About Barking Irons Spirits:

Elliott Phear and Casey McGrath, Co-Owners of New York marketing agency Night After Night, co-founded Barking Irons Spirits to bring the original American spirit, Applejack, back to market. Every bottle of Applejack in the Barking Irons Spirits portfolio is made entirely in New York State and filled with only the finest New York apples. In 2021, the portfolio expanded to include an apple-based New York Gin. Shop and learn more at BarkingIronsSpirits.com or by following @BISpirits.

Media Contact:

Ashley Purdum

[email protected]

SOURCE Barking Irons Spirits

