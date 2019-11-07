Barking Irons Spirits Declares, "Applejack is Back": #NewYorksApplejack Now Available Throughout NYC and on ReserveBar.com

As part of the campaign, a new 200-ml, 'swig'-sized version of the brand's original Applejack is now available at many NYC-area liquor stores. With a suggested retail price of under $20 per bottle for the 100-proof spirit, it's an affordable way for a group of friends to kick off a night out, swig, swig, passing to whatever clandestine, cooler weather adventures the city or upstate holds for them.

Additionally, a new, unaged version of Barking Irons Applejack, White Night, is being released in a limited run of 110 cases. White Night is distilled to 110-proof, making it an ideal replacement for overproof rums in festive holiday and tiki cocktails.

Purchase Barking Irons Applejack and White Night at ReserveBar.com

The bootstrapping spirits brand first launched with their 750ML bottle, quickly earning traction at all NY locations of Corner Table Group's The Smith restaurants as well as other bars, restaurants and liquor stores interested in the premium packaging and New York heritage of the brand. For recipe recommendations and to learn more about Applejack, visit BarkingIronsSpirits.com.

About Barking Irons Spirits

Barking Irons Spirits was co-founded by Elliott Phear and Casey McGrath in 2015. The brand pays homage to the rich heritage of New York through the map of Five Points on the interior of their bottle to the traditional firefighter's shield shape of the front label. Their first product, a 100-proof Apple brandy made from 100% NY apples, is distilled upstate before being aged in Brooklyn in charred oak barrels. Learn more about it at BarkingIronsSpirits.com or by following @BISpirits.

