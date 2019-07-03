Barkley & Boone Releases the Signature Collection

ALBURY, Australia, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Tegan Clark from Barkley & Boone is releasing a brand new signature collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The signature collection will be released on July 6, 2019.

Barkley & Boone is known for helping dog owners so they can bring their adventure-obsessed dogs along with them.

Thus, for the first time, Tegan has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular dog leashes. The new signature collection is scheduled to go live on July 6, 2019.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website barkleyandboone.com.

The dog leashes are designed to showcase the adventures owners will have with their dogs, leading to unbreakable bonds.

Several products come in pink, teal and charcoal gray to capitalize on today's trends.

All the dog leashes are made from high-quality paracord, which means owners will be able to use them on strong pulling dogs without fear of it breaking.

Her collection also includes a bundle pack, so owners will be ready for all adventures with their dog.

Each individual product has its own name. A few examples are:

Long Line Adventure Leash

Classic Bundle Pack

Everyday Leash

City Leash

The signature collection ranges in price from $69.99 to $420.00.

Tegan is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they've been requesting.

For more information about the signature collection, please write to hello@barkleyandboone.com. Media high-res photos are available upon request.

About Barkley & Boone

Tegan Clark started designing dog leashes after she was faced with a very real problem—finding strong leashes that don't fall apart quickly. After many years of creating dog leashes, Tegan's products started gaining notoriety among the local dog training industry.

Website:

barkleyandboone.com

