Barkman Concrete Expands into the Pacific Northwest Through Partnership with Mutual Materials

STEINBACH, MB and BELLEVUE, Wash., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barkman Concrete Ltd., a recognized leader in premium outdoor living and hardscape products, is proud to announce a new partnership with Mutual Materials, bringing Barkman's distinctive product lines to customers across the Pacific Northwest.

This partnership expands Barkman's presence in the Pacific Northwest through Mutual Materials' deep contractor relationships and generations of regional expertise, giving Barkman a strong foothold in the region from day one.

"Mutual Materials has spent 125 years building relationships with the contractors, architects, and designers who shape the Pacific Northwest," said Scott Barkman, CEO, Barkman Concrete Ltd. "That kind of trust and regional knowledge is exactly what this partnership is built on."

Known for combining modern design with long-lasting performance, Barkman products are crafted to create beautiful, functional outdoor spaces, from residential backyards to large-scale commercial landscapes. With Mutual Materials' trusted reputation and strong regional presence, customers will benefit from expanded access to these premium solutions.

"Barkman's craftsmanship and range of product align with what our customers have come to expect from us," said Kendall Anderegg, President, Mutual Materials. "This partnership allows us to bring a compelling new offering to architects, designers, contractors, and homeowners across the Pacific Northwest, supported by the expertise and service Mutual Materials is known for."

The relationship between these two companies reflects a shared vision to elevate outdoor living experiences through innovation, craftsmanship, and service excellence. Customers can expect to see Barkman products available at select Mutual Materials locations, supported by in-store display stands and Barkman catalogues for inspiration and reference, with broader availability rolling out over time.

About Barkman Concrete Ltd.

Founded in 1948, Barkman Concrete Ltd. is a family-owned company that designs and manufactures premium hardscape and outdoor living products for residential and commercial markets across Western Canada. Headquartered in Steinbach, Manitoba, Barkman is known for its focus on innovation, lasting relationships, and durable, high-quality solutions.

About Mutual Materials

Mutual Materials is a Pacific Northwest masonry and hardscape company with locations across the region. Family-owned and operated for over 125 years, Mutual Materials serves homeowners, architects, designers, contractors, and dealers across the region. From brick, block and stone to hardscape and retaining wall systems, the company supplies the materials that build and define the place we call home. Beauty Built to Last.

SOURCE Mutual Materials