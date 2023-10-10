barKoder SDK introduces its ground-breaking Batch MultiScan & DPM barcode scanning algorithms

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Placeholder EOOD proudly announces the official release of their revolutionary Batch MultiScan and DPM scanning algorithms as part of barKoder, a mobile barcode scanner SDK that empowers all kinds of enterprise and consumer applications with state-of-the-art barcode decoding functionality, utilizing the built-in cameras of any Android or iOS-powered device.

 "We worked so hard for the last few months to get the Batch MultiScan & the DPM mode up and running. At the end they exceeded all possible expectations in terms of performance and ability! Kudos to the development team for making this possible! The Batch MultiScan seamlessly captures the content of every supported barcode type within the scanning screen and continues doing so for the entire time you move the camera in real time, in a true AR fashion! The DPM mode on the other hand represents the best in the market Direct Part Marking (DPM) mobile barcode scanner alternative, with its very first iteration!" says Mitko Nikolov, Chief Commercial Officer at Placeholder.

In addition to these massive features, Placeholder are proud to announce that it has expanded the barKoder SDK support to also cover Linux, as well as React Native and Flutter, increasingly popular cross-platform development frameworks. In the near future the barKoder team hopes to expand its support to additional frameworks, with Web Assembly, Xamarin and Cordova at the top of the list.

Finally, the last major release also introduces decoding support for several new barcode symbologies, such as Telepen, Code 32 (Italian Pharmacode) and a wide variety of "2of5" barcode types, such as Interleaved 2 of 5 (ITF) and Code 25 (Standard/Industrial 2 of 5).

The entire update was integrated into the Barcode Scanner by barKoder application which is available for free via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, made to demonstrate all the capabilities and features that the customers can expect from the barKoder mobile barcode reader SDK.

More information about the update can be found on the barKoder website at https://barkoder.com/.

About Placeholder EOOD: Placeholder offers its barKoder SDK as a SaaS solution that its extremely easy to integrate and as an out-of-the-box solution for lightning quick and accurate barcode data capture. The barKoder SDK offers immense value to all mobile applications by eliminating the need for expensive and maintenance-heavy hardware barcode scanners while promoting the BYOD concept.

