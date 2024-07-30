Bark&Spark Announces the Exciting New Formula of Their Omega Chews for Dogs

SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bark&Spark is thrilled to announce its updated formula for the Omega Chews for Dogs. Each serving now contains 500mg of Omega (EPA+DHA), providing powerful itch and allergy relief, soothing dry, itchy skin, and reducing shedding. The chewable supplement also supports skin and coat health while promoting strong hips and joints, brain function, heart health, and immune support.

This latest update complements their highly regarded range of supplements, probiotics, hip & joint chews, and more. Designed to ensure dogs receive the essential nutrients often missing from their diets, the new formula promotes overall health and well-being.

Bark&Spark distinguishes itself in the pet supplement industry with its unwavering commitment to excellence and cost-effectiveness. Dedicated to raising awareness about the prevalence of ineffective "empty" supplements, Bark&Spark provides comprehensive information on the benefits of their high-quality products. This empowers customers to make informed purchasing decisions, ensuring their pets receive the best possible care.

As pet parents themselves, Bark&Spark understands the need for top-notch products that don't break the bank while genuinely enhancing pet health. Unlike other pet brands, Bark&Spark ensures customer satisfaction by offering 24/7 customer support, crafting their products with the best possible human-grade ingredients, and batch-testing all products for purity.

Bark&Spark's new Omega Chews formula is a testament to the company's mission to provide the best possible care for pets. With natural ingredients and a focus on essential health needs, these chews are set to become a staple in the diets of dogs everywhere.

Customer Reviews:

"Bark&Spark supplements are great! Our pets went from experiencing joint pain to wild! They have more energy than I do!" – Theresa B.

"Thank you, Bark&Spark! You are saving us $70 a month on the prescription allergy meds we used to give our dogs. These chews work especially well and are so much better for them than expensive synthetic man-made drugs that can cause side effects." – Julie Mettert-Vann

A Trusted Name in Pet Health

For five years, Bark&Spark has been a reliable name in the pet industry, selling over one million jars of supplements worldwide. Bark&Spark is poised for significant expansion, with plans to develop new product lines based on customer demand and evolving pet health concerns. Future initiatives include:

Introducing specialized supplements for senior pets.

Implementing eco-friendly packaging options.

Expanding global distribution to reach pet lovers around the world.

Supporting pet shelters globally, ensuring every dog has access to affordable health boosts.

Jane Rivera, Senior Lead Marketer at Bark&Spark, expressed her excitement about the company's future: "We understand the gaps in pet diets and strive to offer products that truly make a difference. With good hearts and solid plans, we are excited to take our company to the next level and help even more pets worldwide."

About Bark&Spark

Bark&Spark was created for dog lovers and enthusiasts who refuse to compromise on their pets' health. The company believes in the strong bond between pets and their owners and aims to ensure that dogs are free from pain, suffering, and discomfort, allowing them to live long, happy lives. Their mission is to provide the cleanest, highest-quality, and most effective products to all pet owners.

For more information, connect with Bark&Spark on Instagram or visit www.barkandspark.com.

