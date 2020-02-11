Barley Flakes Market Size Worth $8.5 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global barley flakes market size is expected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Rising demand for the nutritious breakfast cereals among health conscious consumers, particularly youth population is expected to be a key driving factor for the barley flakes industry growth over the forecast period. Moreover, excellent nutritional properties, coupled with the ease of cooking associated with flakes, are projected to prompt the product consumption among the working class population over the next few years.

Organic flakes are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025 in terms of volume. Governments of various developed as well as developing countries are taking initiatives to promote the organic crop through incentive and stringent government policies. According to a statistics (January 2019) provided by the European Commission, 12.6 million hectares of the land, which is equal to the 7% of the total agricultural land in Europe, was used for the certified organic farming in 2017.

Key suggestions from the report:

Organic product forms are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025 in terms of volume

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025 in terms of revenue

Demand in Europe was pegged at 2.6 million tons in 2018

Key players in barley flakes market include Kellogg NA Co.; Nestlé, Quaker Oats Company; King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.; Honeyville, Inc.; Cereal Food Manufacturing Company; Vee Green Organic Life Care Private Limited; Vita Sana Foods Private Limited; and Bob's Red Mill .

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Barley Flakes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Conventional, Organic), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/barley-flakes-market

In addition, manufacturers are launching new organic products in order to cater to needs of the health conscious customers. For instances, in January 2018, Rude Health, a U.K. based cereals and drinks manufacturer, launched organic breakfast cereal under the brand name 'Naked Barley Porridge'. These government initiatives as well as new product launches are expected to expand the scope of organic product forms in the near future.

Over the past few years, the manufacturers have been launching new products in developing countries including China and India as a result of rising demand for nutritious on-the-go cereal meals among health conscious customers. For instance, in December 2018, Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Private Limitedlaunched a new product, Oats Multigrain in India under the brand name 'Gaia'. The product contains a mix of barley flakes, oats, and rolled wheat, which is beneficial for weight management.

Grand View Research has segmented the global barley flakes market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Barley Flakes Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Conventional

Organic

Barley Flakes Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Convenience Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

Barley Flakes Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Russia



Turkey

Asia Pacific

China



India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) Saudi Arabia

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.