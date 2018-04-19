Barlow Respiratory Hospital Completes Re-Certification Review

The certification is a symbol of clinical expertise and quality that reflects an organization's commitment to providing safe and effective patient care at each of the hospital's three locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Barlow is the first and only health care organization in California to achieve this certification and among only nineteen in the nation.

Barlow Respiratory Hospital initially underwent a rigorous on-site review in March 2016 and again in April 2018. The Joint Commission evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards and clinical practice and performance improvement at all three Barlow sites (Los Angeles, Van Nuys and Whittier, California.)

"Our team is dedicated to the work of transforming the lives of patients. Renewal of this certification validates our culture of excellence in the care of patients with complex respiratory conditions."

Amit Mohan, PhD

Barlow Respiratory Hospital CEO

Barlow's interdisciplinary care teams include board certified pulmonologists and internists, registered nurses, respiratory therapists, licensed social workers, physical and occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, case managers and dietitians.

The hospital's TIPS© Protocol for Ventilator Weaning has proven to be so successful in weaning patients from mechanical ventilation that doctors from the finest hospitals in Los Angeles regularly refer their patients to Barlow for post-ICU (Intensive Care Unit) treatment. Barlow Respiratory Hospital specializes in treating the chronically critically ill and patients with complex respiratory conditions. Weaning patients from the ventilator to breathe on their own again is central to the hospital's mission and helps patients return to their lives and to their loved ones.

About Barlow Respiratory Hospital : Barlow is the only not-for-profit respiratory hospital in Los Angeles and is recognized for excellence in treating patients dependent on a ventilator to breathe. Barlow is also the only West Coast Passy-Muir Center of Excellence, recognized for treating patients with tracheostomies, on and off the ventilator. Visit us online to learn more about Barlow Respiratory Hospital.

Contact: (213) 202-6832, jshimizu@barlowhospital.org, www.barlowhospital.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barlow-respiratory-hospital-completes-re-certification-review-300633450.html

SOURCE Barlow Respiratory Hospital

