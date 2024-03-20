Barmen 1873 Bourbon and Country Superstar Lainey Wilson Collaborate for the Hold My Bourbon Bar Pop-Up in Nashville

The pop-up bar kicks off a multi-year partnership with Barmen 1873 Bourbon and the GRAMMY award winning artist.

GOLDEN, Colo., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barmen 1873 Bourbon is rolling out its first-ever celebrity partnership with none other than GRAMMY award winning country star Lainey Wilson. A Barmen 1873 Bourbon fan and cocktail enthusiast, Wilson will also bring Barmen 1873 on tour and share the bourbon love all year long for her Country's Cool Again Tour.

Completely decked out in Lainey’s western flair and playing her music, the Hold My Bourbon Bar will serve cocktails made with Barmen 1873 Bourbon and inspired by Lainey.

"Music and bourbon are the perfect pairing, and together, they hit all the right notes," said Alan Bremerkamp, Director of Marketing at Coors Spirits Co. "Just like Barmen 1873 Bourbon, Lainey Wilson breaks barriers and is blazing her own path, which makes her the perfect artist for us to collaborate with."

To kick off the multi-year partnership, Barmen 1873 Bourbon and Lainey Wilson are collaborating to bring 'Bell Bottom Country' to life with their Lainey Wilson themed pop-up bar, Hold My Bourbon Bar*. Bourbon and Lainey Wilson fans alike can expect a bar like no other. Completely decked out in Lainey's western flair and playing her music, the Hold My Bourbon Bar will serve cocktails made with Barmen 1873 Bourbon and inspired by Lainey, which are as follows:

Wildflowers Old Fashioned: Inspired by Lainey Wilson's song Wildflowers and Wild Horses , this is the drink for those who were born tough as nails and are hitchin' a ride on glory's train.

Inspired by song , this is the drink for those who were born tough as nails and are hitchin' a ride on glory's train. Buckle Up: Inspired by Lainey Wilson's song, Heart Like A Truck , this is the drink for those with a heart like a truck, this drink is as good as it is tough.

Inspired by song, , this is the drink for those with a heart like a truck, this drink is as good as it is tough. Wild Horses Manhattan: Named after Lainey's fan group, this cocktail highlights Barmen 1873 Bourbon's coffee and chocolate notes, both of which are Lainey's favorite flavors.

In addition to the good vibes, 100% of proceeds from the pop-up experience will go to Lainey Wilson's charitable fund, Heart Like A Truck, which supports a variety of causes focused on changing lives for the better and celebrating triumph. More information about Heart Like A Truck can be found at https://laineywilson.com/hlat/ .

"2024 has been an incredible year so far, and I'm thrilled to have Barmen 1873 Bourbon come along for the ride. Together, we'll create memories for all my fans, starting with the Hold My Bourbon Bar, which will serve some delicious cocktails that I had the pleasure of helping create," said Wilson "I'm also so excited to share that 100% of the proceeds will support my Heart Like A Truck fund to help give back to communities and organizations across the globe."

The Hold My Bourbon Bar pop-up will be open April 5-6, 2024 from 6:30-11:00 PM CT and Sunday, April 7, 2024 from 4:30-9:00 PM CT at GoodTimes Full Service Bar (1529 4th Ave S., Nashville, TN 37210). Tickets are required to enter Hold My Bourbon Bar and are available at www.HoldMyBourbonBar.com for $10. With the purchase of a ticket, consumers are granted access to the bar and receive two free drinks and light bar bites. Attendees must be 21+ to experience Hold My Bourbon Bar.

To learn more about Hold My Bourbon Bar, visit www.HoldMyBourbonBar.com .

*MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO PURCHASE A TICKET FOR ENTRY INTO THE HOLD MY BOURBON BAR POP-UP. For more information about the Hold My Bourbon Bar pop-up, visit www.HoldMyBourbonBar.com. Consumers are solely responsible for keeping record of purchase and showing legally recognized proof of age to gain entry into the Hold My Bourbon Bar pop-up experience. Tickets are limited and sold on a first come, first serve basis. Up to two tickets per person allowed.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Trademark, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

ABOUT COORS SPIRITS CO.

Coors Spirits Co. was established in 2023 to house Molson Coors' growing spirits division as part of the company's shift from a beer company to a total beverage company. Molson Coors' entry into spirits began with the 2021 launch of Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, which gained quick accolades that included Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In spring 2023, the company added Barmen 1873 Bourbon (a reference to the hometown of Coors Brewing founder Adolph Coors and the year he established the brewery in Golden, Colo.) to its lineup. And in August of 2023, Molson Coors acquired Blue Run Spirits of Georgetown, Ky, a distiller of luxury bourbons and rye whiskies to complement the portfolio. Further innovation is planned for the years to come.

ABOUT LAINEY WILSON

GRAMMY award winning, prolific singer-songwriter, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm and praise of the industry. Critically acclaimed and touted as 'Entertainer of the Year,' the Louisiana native has made a name for herself as one of music's hottest and most sought-after artists of this generation. Nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams in Nashville, she earned her first PLATINUM certified song, and won over legions of fans across the globe with her signature sound and aesthetic, blending traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare. Wilson, with six No.1 songs to date, has become the lead female artist with the most No.1's this decade along with two GRAMMY nominations. Making her acting debut in Season 5 of Paramount's smash hit series Yellowstone, Wilson has become a triple-threat in the industry, claiming the roles of singer, songwriter, and actress.

SOURCE Barmen 1873 Bourbon