Barmy Wins Prestigious Seal of Approval from Parents

FRANKFORT, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barmy is delighted to announce that its weighted lap blankets have been awarded the coveted Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) Seal of Approval.

PTPA has North America's largest volunteer parent testing community with more than 85,000 members. It was recently rated as one of the top most recognized certifications in the marketplace. The panel included volunteer families across the USA who tested the lap blankets for quality and value for money. Previous winners of the Seal of Approval include international brands such as Gerber, Chicco, Johnson's Baby, and Hasbro.

Barmy was launched in August 2019 and sells a range of weighted products that provide comfort, relief and relaxation for its customers.

The feedback from the parents who tested the weighted lap blankets was very positive. All of the parents who reviewed the product said they were "Very Satisfied" with the weight of the lap blanket at 5lbs and the removable, washable covers. In addition, a very encouraging 85% of the parents said that they were "Very Likely" to recommend the blankets to their friends.

CEO and Founder of Barmy, Duncan Freer, said: "We are extremely pleased that our lap blankets received such a high commendation from PTPA. Confirmation from a wide selection of families in our target market gives us further confidence that we are on the right track in our quest to delight our customers."

Freer added: "The PTPA Seal of Approval means it is a great day for Barmy but an even greater day for our customers who now have further proof that we create great products."

The weighted lap blankets that received the Seal of Approval are 24 x 24 inches and 5lbs. They are designed for children between the ages of 3 and 12 years old but can be used by older children and adults. There are currently 7 vibrant color options available with plans to expand the range in the near future. Barmy also sells larger weighted lap blankets at 48 x 24 inches and 6lbs available in 3 colors. The newly-launched Barmy store contains all the range of products.

The PTPA award is a testament to Barmy's commitment to helping families and children find relaxation and comfort at affordable prices while still maintaining high-quality standards.

