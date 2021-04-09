Barna and Gloo To Release New City-Specific Research Experience For Church Leaders

VENTURA, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, Barna Group will launch Barna Cities, a new initiative that will provide localized social data and live forums for church leaders. This new program is the result of an innovative partnership between Barna and Gloo that will empower pastors and Christian leaders to be more informed about the cities and regions where they minister.

Specifically, the initiative will begin on Tuesday, April 13 with four metropolitan areas—Kansas City, Dallas-Fort Worth, Columbus and South Florida. Barna Cities will include social, cultural, economic and religious insights and data for these communities. This initiative will also include a series of interactive forums featuring new Barna city research and commentary from local leaders on the various issues that matter most to that community.

"For several decades, we have provided credible knowledge and clear thinking that enables church leaders to navigate a complex and changing culture," said David Kinnaman, President of Barna. "All cities aren't the same, so not every ministry should operate the same. In order for Christians to effectively engage culture, we need research that is localized and relevant for the community. This new Barna Cities program will help pastors see clearly and lead confidently during this pivotal time in our country."

"Gloo's platform is designed to support the assessment, data visualizations, and access to resources that the Barna Cities initiative requires," said Scott Beck, CEO and co-founder of Gloo. "Additionally, our cooperative promotion in these cities will benefit from Barna's research as we run donor-funded ads, helping these communities see that churches care about the real needs of people, have real programs and resources to help, and stand ready to serve."

In 2020, Barna and Gloo launched an effort to equip the Church to be more informed, better connected and fully equipped through the State of the Church research and toolkits. As a result of that effort, over 25,000 church leaders from across the country came together on one platform to benefit from State of the Church resources during the disruption caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Barna and Gloo are partnering again for this Barna Cities initiative. Barna Cities can be accessed by visiting www.barnacities.com.

