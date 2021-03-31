Barnana Snacks and EARTHDAY.ORG Announce Earth Month Partnership

Food waste accounts for more than 8 percent of all human-made greenhouse gas emissions, making it a big contributor to climate change. According to the United Nations , if food waste were a country, it would be the world's third-largest greenhouse gas emitter, only behind China and the U.S.

"The momentous energy gathering for this year's Earth Day is palpable and Barnana is proud to do its part for our planet by helping explain the power of upcycled foods to reduce food waste," said Caue Suplicy, founder of Barnana. "As an exciting bonus, it's gratifying to have introduced Speto, my fellow native Brazilian and one of the world's most talented street artists, to the dedicated EDO team to create the official poster and related artwork for Earth Day 2021."

From São Paulo, Speto created original artwork for Earth Day 2021 in his free-spirited style of folk art reminiscent of "Cordel Literature,'' homemade books sold by Brazilian street vendors. His piece features young people, symbolizing the hope they represent for our future, working together in harmony while cradled in the benevolent antlers of a strong stag. Speto sees the deer as a symbol of peace, serenity, and kindness; gentle, but not completely defenseless as it can be very strong and brave when the need arises. The sun represents prosperity through its life-giving energy.

"Taken as a whole, this piece symbolizes our need to relate to each other and work towards a brighter future restoring our Earth," said Speto. "I'm humbled to offer my contribution and hope the art will inspire people to do their part to turn things around."

The artwork is available for a limited time as a poster, on an organic cotton t-shirt, and on a reusable canvas shopping tote at www.barnana.com/earthday through the month of April 2021. Profits from sales will be donated to EARTHDAY.ORG to advance global climate literacy and conservation education efforts with a special focus on work in Brazil.

"Earth Day's Artists for the Earth® campaign seizes the power of art to educate, motivate, and inspire action to protect the Earth," said Kathleen Rogers, president of EARTHDAY.ORG. "We're grateful to Speto for his contribution as an Artist for the Earth, providing a powerful springboard for Earth Day's 2021 theme, Restore Our Earth."

Other elements of the EARTHDAY.ORG-Barnana partnership focus specifically on food waste reduction education. To make learning about the topic fun, Barnana and EARTHDAY.ORG developed an interactive Upcycled Foods Quiz that's part of EARTHDAY.ORG's educational quiz series. Jillian Semaan, director of food and environment for EARTHDAY.ORG, will hold a one-on-one, real-life solutions "fireside chat" with Suplicy as part of EARTHDAY.ORG's second Earth Day Live digital event.

"Meaningful solutions to food waste are imperative to reducing our carbon footprint," said Jillian Semaan. "I hope everyone will join my conversation with Caue on April 22nd to learn more about how upcycling food plays a role in sustaining a healthier planet."

About Barnana

Barnana's mission is to provide innovative, healthier, delicious, banana-based snacks while minimizing its impact on the environment. Barnana is a certified B-Corporation, focused on expanding its partnerships with farmers and indigenous communities in the Amazon. Since its inception, Barnana has upcycled over 100 million perfectly good bananas as a base for lightly-sweet Banana Bites and Cookie Brittle. Barnana also makes the only U.S. nationwide brand of organic plantain chips, in both ridged and tortilla varieties. Barnana can be found at Kroger, Costco, CVS, Whole Foods, Safeway and online at Amazon and barnana.com .

About Speto:

Speto is one of Brazil's street artist pioneers, starting his craft in 1985. His work can be seen on walls, parks and other outdoor spaces throughout São Paulo. His free-spirited style of folk art featuring distorted animals and humans has gained international acclaim. Very rarely, as with a limited-edition Coca-Cola bottle for the 2016 Olympics held in Brazil, he works with brands. Speto designed Barnana's newest packaging because he believes in the brand's authentic commitment to sustainability.

About EARTHDAY.ORG

EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day (1970), EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Learn more at https://www.earthday.org

SOURCE Barnana

Related Links

https://barnana.com

