Barnana® Snacks Goes All In With Farmers To Ensure Social Justice, Steady Organic Fruit Supply

"We owe our success to the small farmers, many of whom are indigenous to the Amazon, who grow top-quality organic bananas and plantains using regenerative practices that rebuild and restore soil biodiversity," said Caue Suplicy, founder of Barnana. "As our business expands, we want to share our success with our fruit growers and help transition more farmers to using these methods."

Barnana is a Certified B Corporation and a Founding Member of the Upcycled Food Association . Since 2013, Barnana has upcycled tens of millions of bananas and plantains including over 12 million this year alone, saving them from becoming greenhouse gas-emitting food waste and creating a revenue stream for produce that otherwise would go to waste. Food Network magazine and Whole Foods listed climate-beneficial upcycled food as a top trend for 2021.

By way of its more than eight-year relationship with Agroapoyo, Barnana has invested in training small farmers in organic growing methods and helping them obtain organic certification. Today, they work with more than 1,500 farmer leaders in the Amazon with projections for this number to almost double in the next five years as the business expands.

"We've been partners with Barnana for years and are thrilled to formalize the relationship into one vertically integrated team," said Maria del Carmen Narváez, Manager of Barnana Ecuador. "This move will ensure our farmers stay strong physically, mentally and financially due to enhanced job stability and economic growth. Barnana has been a trusted friend in business and has demonstrated a commitment to social justice through this acquisition."

The new structure creates a "farm-to-shelf" company that enables sustained growth in revenue and resources to farmers making the transition to organic regenerative production methods. It also helps ensure a steady, reliable and growing supply of organic bananas and plantains for Barnana in the years to come. Barnana's strong U.S. sales growth and robust new product pipeline point to the wisdom of solidifying the relationship between the two entities.

About Barnana

Barnana's mission is to provide innovative, healthier, delicious, banana-based snacks while minimizing its impact on the environment. Barnana is a certified B-Corporation, dedicated to deepening its partnerships with family farmers and indigenous communities in the Amazon. In 2021, it formally acquired its longstanding Latin American operations partner to share financial benefits and training resources, ensuring the availability of a steady supply of premium-quality, organic banana varieties for its growing product portfolio. Barnana products can be found at Kroger, Costco, CVS, Whole Foods, Safeway and online at Amazon and Barnana.com .

