Barnes & Noble and Barclays Renew Long-Term Partnership Agreement

The two companies will continue to collaborate on innovative and commercially successful solutions that reward Barnes & Noble customers for their loyalty whether shopping in a retail store or online.

"We are very pleased to continue our credit card partnership with Barclays, a long-term valued partner to Barnes & Noble," said Tracy Vidakovich, VP of Business Development, Barnes & Noble. "In addition to helping more people enjoy good books, the Barnes & Noble Mastercard offers exclusive perks for cardholders, that we know our customers have come to enjoy."

"We are thrilled to extend our co-branded credit card agreement with Barnes & Noble, a world-class retailer and strategic partner of ours for the past 16 years," said Bob Highland, Head of US Cards and Partnerships, Barclays. "We remain focused on helping Barnes & Noble grow their business with great products and experiences that drive customer loyalty and engagement."

To learn more or apply for the Barnes & Noble Mastercard®, consumers can visit https://cards.barclaycardus.com/banking/cards/barnes-noble-mastercard.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. is the largest retail bookseller in the United States, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The company has approximately 600 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as the Nook Digital business and one of the Web's premier e-commerce sites, BN.com. General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be found on the company's website at www.bn.com.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com.

