Barnett family's transformational gift names Florida Poly's state-of-the-art research center

News provided by

Florida Poly

27 Sep, 2023, 14:31 ET

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University announced a new name for its state-of-the-art research building: the Barnett Applied Research Center. The name honors the Barnett family and its longstanding support and generosity for the University.

The Florida Poly Board of Trustees approved the naming during its meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The request honors and recognizes the Barnetts' significant contributions to the University, which exceed $10 million and support student success.

Continue Reading
Pictured are Barnett family members Nick Barnett (left), Barney Barnett and Wesley Barnett. Florida Polytechnic University’s cutting-edge research building will be named the Barnett Applied Research Center in honor of the family’s generosity and support for the University.
Pictured are Barnett family members Nick Barnett (left), Barney Barnett and Wesley Barnett. Florida Polytechnic University’s cutting-edge research building will be named the Barnett Applied Research Center in honor of the family’s generosity and support for the University.

"We are exceptionally enthusiastic about our partnership with Florida Poly and its role in propelling Central Florida to national prominence as a technology hub over the next half-century," said Wesley Barnett, a founding partner at TampaBay.Ventures and a longtime community advocate. "We firmly believe that the Barnett Applied Research Center will be an engine for innovation, a beacon for top-tier talent, and a driving force in the region's development."

The Barnett family includes brothers Wesley and Nick Barnett and their father, Barney Barnett. Carol Jenkins Barnett, the family matriarch and a well-known philanthropist, passed away in 2021. She was the daughter of Publix Super Markets founder George Jenkins. The family has supported Florida Poly since the early years of its creation. 

"Florida Poly is fortunate to have such a strong partnership with the Barnett family and we're honored to have their support," said Kathy Bowman, vice president for advancement at Florida Poly. "It is befitting that a campus jewel such as the Applied Research Center gets to bear the name of this incredibly generous family."

Wesley Barnett said his family's support of Florida Poly over the years has been anchored by their unwavering dedication to seeing the Polk County community and the entire Central Florida region thrive with growth in industry, knowledge, and opportunity.  

"We envision the University as an epicenter of innovation, producing top talent and pioneering research that will create progress and attract strong companies," Barnett said. "Our continuous support of the University is driven by the belief that Florida Poly's innovative spirit and strategic location within the technology corridor will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education, research, and economic development in the region."  

SOURCE Florida Poly

Also from this source

Florida Poly ranks as Top 20 public engineering program nationwide

Florida Poly and TalTech advance AV research through successful partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.