Barney & Co. CA Expands Beyond Almond Butter with Second Manufacturing Facility

FRESNO, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barney & Co. CA ( Barney Butter) , the renowned producer of Barney Almond Butter, is thrilled to announce its expansion beyond almond butter with the establishment of a second manufacturing facility. This new facility will focus on processing a wider range of nut butters, starting with the introduction of Barney Peanut Butter. The brand will be introducing Smooth, Crunchy and Bare Smooth varieties of Peanut Butter to retailers nationwide in May 2024 at an SRP of $5.99.

The new manufacturing facility will feature state-of-the-art equipment and adhere to the same rigorous quality standards that have made Barney Almond Butter a household name. This includes maintaining the smooth texture and homogeneity that customers have come to expect from Barney products and maintaining a certified peanut-free environment in their almond butter manufacturing facility.

As the second-largest almond butter brand in the market (US Foods, April 2024), Barney & Co. CA has gained a reputation for its exceptional quality and unique production process. Unlike traditional nut butters, Barney's products are known for their unparalleled smoothness and the absence of oil separation on top, thanks to our proprietary manufacturing techniques.

"We're excited to take our expertise and innovation beyond almond butter and venture into the broader nut butter category," said Dawn Kelley, CEO of Barney & Co. CA. "Our goal has always been to provide consumers with the highest quality nut butters but only if we can maintain our peanut-free promise for our almond butters, and this expansion allows us to bring that same level of excellence to peanut butter and other varieties."

Barney & Co. CA's expansion comes at a time of growing demand for premium nut butter products. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier alternatives without compromising on taste or quality. With its proven track record in the almond butter market, Barney & Co. CA is well-positioned to meet this demand and deliver exceptional nut butter experiences across a variety of nut types.

In addition to peanut butter, Barney & Co. CA plans to introduce new nut butter varieties in the coming months, leveraging its expertise in flavor profiles and manufacturing techniques. The company remains committed to providing the best made nut butters on the market, responsible sourcing practices, and ensuring that every jar of nut butter not only tastes great but is made better, with the best quality ingredients.

For more information about Barney Butter and its range of nut butter products, visit www.barneybutter.com.

About Barney Butter:

Barney Butter is one of the nation's leading producers of natural nut butters. Made better, with only the best ingredients and proprietary process that results in the smoothest, spreadable, and crave-able nut butters on the market. Barney Butter is the second largest almond butter brand in the US and is expanding into other nut butters with the addition of a second manufacturing facility where "all other" nut butters (outside of almond butter) will be made. Barney Almond Butters are, and will always be, free from cross contamination from peanuts and other allergens. Barney also makes and sells almond flour, almond meal, and defatted almond powder. Barney Butters are Made Better: Certified Glysophate Free, Certified Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO verified, PPO Free, Vegan, and packaged in #1 PET, BPA-free jars.

